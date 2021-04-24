Destiny 2 Guardian Games Medal Guide: Here's How To Get All The Medals In The Game

Destiny 2 is a popular first person shooting video game that is played by thousands of players all over the globe. The makers have added a list of new weapons and additions to the game and the fans are loving it. But some of the players have been asking some specific questions like how to get medals in Guardian Games and what is the use of these medals. Here’s some information that can certainly help the players by answering their doubts about how to get medals in Guardian Games. Read

How to get medals in Guardian Games?

The Destiny 2 players can easily earn medals by finishing some of the most basic activities in the game. They will get bronze medals for completing the easiest activities in the game. Completing some challenging activities like Nightfalls will grant the players with silver medals. Gold and platinum medals come from completing different events like the Contender Cards. The players can buy these cards from Eva in exchange for laurels. They can even challenge Guardians to complete additional high-level goals to get the maximum amount of medals one can get in the game. It is certainly important to get these medals in the game.

You can easily convert the bronze, silver, gold, and platinum medals that you have collected into rewards like the Exotic Machine Gun Heir Apparent, its new catalyst, an Exotic Sparrow, legendary weapons and even the shaders and emblems. Thus getting these medals is certainly an important task one can complete in the game. Apart from that, the makers have managed to make a number of changes to the game because of the errors faced by the players. We have listed all these issues that are being investigated.

Issues faced by the makers

Character issues

Arcstrider Hunter’s Combat Flow will sometimes fail to trigger on melee kills.

When Warlocks activate their top tree Dawnblade Super and use their Dash, the second dash shows a different animation and puts the Dash on cooldown.

General issues

If in a fireteam, the "New Destination: Europa" tutorial can only be completed by the fireteam leader.

The Postmaster screen displays an opaque overlay when opened. This can be dismissed by hitting Cancel or the Escape key.

The Scanner and Operator augments in the Deep Stone Crypt are the same color in Tritanopia colorblind mode.

Enhancement Cores that are sent to the Postmaster will appear as Exotic Engrams with 0 Power. Players should note that they are not missing out on an Exotic reward when this occurs.

The Special Finisher mod no longer automatically unlocks for players.

Guardian Game issues

The One Fell Strike Triumph must be completed in Vanguard or Nightfall Strike Playlists and claimed before a strike ends. We’re working to allow it to complete in the Guardian Games Playlist.

The Titan Contender Eververse Armor set makes the player's body invisible in first person.

Certain shaders may erroneously remove the glow from the Eververse Warlock Guardian Games Universal Ornament set.

Promo Image Source: Destiny 2 Twitter