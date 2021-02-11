Destiny 2: Here's How To Get Bottom Dollar Hand Cannon In The Game

Destiny 2 makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game now. The makers have been constantly updating their game to keep the players more interested in what they are doing. A number of fans have also been curious to know more information about the new features and weapons. Read more to know about Destiny 2.

Bottom Dollar Hand Cannon

The players have recently been asking questions like how to get the Bottom Dollar cannon in Destiny 2 and how much damage does the Bottom Dollar cannon do. It is not difficult to find answers to these questions. A number of different guns and weapons have been spotted in the game. We have managed to gather some information about the same and get it right here. So we have managed to list our guide that could answer your questions like how to get the Bottom Dollar cannon in Destiny 2 and how much damage does the Bottom Dollar cannon do. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into Bottom Dollar hand cannon in Destiny 2.

The easiest and most convenient way to get the Bottom Dollar hand cannon is by playing a Gambit. Apart from that, there are no other ways that could help you get the Bottom Dollar hand cannon. These guns get added to the game randomly so the best way to come across one is to play continuously until it eventually appears at the end of a match. There are a number of different game modes including PvP mode that can be played by its players. Here, we have also managed to get the stats for this gun right here. Weapon

Impact: 92

Range: 64

Stability: 35

Handling: 38

Reload Speed: 32

Rounds Per Minute:120

Magazine: 8

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

2014: Destiny

2017: Destiny 2

