Destiny 2 Season 11 Update Released; Know Details About The Patch Notes And More

The Destiny 2 update has arrived worldwide for players to enjoy the new version. The 2.9.0 version marks the beginning of Destiny 2 Season 11 which is largely denoted as Destiny 2: Beyond Light. However, Bungie started rolling out the Season 11 Destiny 2 update yesterday, i.e. June 9, and players can now see some impressive downloadable content and some new antagonists making their debut in the game.

When is the Destiny 2 Season 11 date of release?

Destiny 2 Season 11 started rolling out from June 9 at 9 AM PT, as per the tweet posted by the official handle of the developer. This means the game was made available in the UK by 18:00 PM BST, in the USA by 12 PM and in India by 9:30 PM IST. Below are the details about the Destiny 2 Season 11 patch notes.

Destiny 2 Season 11 Patch Notes

Activities

Trials

Mods now drop with through a white item bauble instead of an erroneously assigned Exotic Engram bauble.

Duplicate mods will no longer drop from the Flawless chest.

Additional Masterwork material rewards now drop at three, five, and seven Trials wins.

Added a Trials weekly bounty which unlocks Trials Engrams on Saint-14. The bounty reward will match the Win 3 Milestone reward of the week.

Trials Tokens distribution has been re-balanced to focus on wins three, five, and seven of a Trials Passage. This includes repeat Passages.

Trials Tokens are no longer awarded from match completions.

Tokens are now granted specifically through wins and bounties.

Passage of Wealth now doubles the bonus Trials Tokens earned at three, five, and seven Trials wins.

Intro quest step "Entry Pending" now requires reaching Power 1010.

Nightfall: The Ordeal

The Taken took over The Ordeal and added new strikes to The Ordeal: Lake of Shadows, The Corrupted, and The Festering Core. Updated The Ordeal power levels to new Season 11 levels. Grandmaster Difficulty will become available on July 21, 2020. Increase Masterwork material drops for Grandmaster Nightfall difficulty.

Grandmaster completion at Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels now have higher chances of dropping an Exotic armour item.

Grandmaster completion at the Platinum level now guarantees one Ascendant Shard (with a small chance at one additional), and four Enhancement Prisms (with a moderate chance at 1-2 additional).

Grandmaster completion at Gold level now guarantees two Enhancement Prisms (with a moderate chance at two additional).

Grandmaster completion at a Silver level now has a small chance at two Enhancement Prisms.

UI/UX

Controller Button Remapping

There is a new "Custom" controller layout that, when selected, allows the player to remap what actions are bound to which controller buttons. Additional details can be found in the "This Week at Bungie - 6/4/2020" blog article.

PC & Stadia Settings

Reorganised Keyboard, Mouse, and Controller settings.

Gear Details Subscreen

Toggle Stat Display is now additionally supported on unequipped armour.

Previously, this was only supported for equipped armour. This allows you to toggle between viewing stats associated with your gear, or overall build stats, within the gear details subscreen.

Wrapped Items Container

A new container has been added to the Inventory screen for Wrapped items/bundles providing an easy area to find your Eververse purchases.

Wrapped items will still display in their relevant areas (Example: Ghosts in Ghosts container) as well as this new area.

General

Added several economy-related load screen hints.

Gameplay And Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue that prevented Coldheart's "Longest Winter" perk from triggering through a Citan's Ramparts Assault Barrier.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Devil's Ruin from firing its charged shot after activating a roaming Super.

Fixed Polaris Lance's Perfect Fifth perk. Quickly shooting the sixth shot no longer cancels the explosion from the fifth shot.

Crucible, Gambit, Vanguard, Event package and Gunsmith Engram reward weapon drops now pull from the shared world Legendary pool. Additional information can be found in the "This Week at Bungie - 5/21/2020" blog article.

Season 8 and Season 9 Season Pass and Exotic quest weapons can be acquired from the Cryptarchs. Related quests have been removed.

Weapon ornaments have been added to Collections.

Reload Perk Changes; Design notes:

Reload stat: 0-100, and maps onto an archetype-specific reload animation speed. Reload duration scale: most reload perks also apply a small multiplier to the reload animation so that if the reload stat is capped, you still see a small speed bump. Reload empty duration scale: as above, but only applies if the magazine is empty. Note that because most weapons have fairly high reload stats, dropping reload bonus from +100 to +50 will still cap the reload stat most of the time, resulting in an overall fairly small change to final speed.

Outlaw

Reload stat from +100 to +50.

Reload duration scale from 0.8 to 0.9.

Feeding Frenzy

Functionality changed to give increased reload speed based on a number of rapid kills (up to five stacks).

Max reload duration scale from 0.83 to 0.8 (i.e. a little faster than currently).

Max reload stat unchanged at +100.

Rapid Hit

Adjusted stack to stat mod curve to give less benefit for the first hit and more with subsequent hits.

Reload stat from +100 to +60.

Reload duration scale from 0.8 to 0.925.

Stability stat from +50 to +25.

Drop Mag

Reload duration scale from 0.85 to 0.9 (which just brings it in line with Outlaw).

Field Prep – unchanged, but for reference:

Reload stat +50

Reload duration scale is 0.8

Other Perk Changes

Dynamic Sway Reduction which adds 10 stability over time in addition to accuracy.

Pulse Monitor

Reload amount from 0.35 to 1.0 with +50 handling, 5% faster swap speed and it also works on stowed weapons.

Hipfire Grip

1.2x aim assist falloff.

+15 aim assist.

+1.7 degrees precision hip fire angle threshold.

By default, when hip-firing a weapon, the center of your reticle must be over a target in order to get a crit, otherwise aim assist will give you a body shot. This change gives you a little leniency, so if the center of your reticle is not directly over a target you will still get the crit if you’re within this angle. But it has no effect on Sniper Rifles.

Sneak Bow

Now it doesn't ping radar when shooting.

General Archetype Changes

Slug Shotgun PvE Damage + 30%.

High-Impact Pulse Rifle damage per bullet from 21 to 22 – this changes it from six crits to five crits/one body to kill a guardian in PvP at most resiliences.

Bow PvE damage vs minors + 10%

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which casting Ward of Dawn from extremely high platforms allows players to retain the Damage Resistance from the activation. Fixed a bug in which players can get into a state where their Fist of Havoc melee attack will be replaced with a sword swing. Made it so it's harder to deal significant damage to yourself with Handheld Supernova when used in the air. Perks that grant partial weapon ammo now respect shot count for burst weapons. This means that these perks will now work correctly on Pulse Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Burst Sidearms, so these perks will be more common on those weapon archetypes in the future.

Slideways

Slideshot

Ambitious Assassin

Subsistence

Overflow

Lead from Gold

Clown Cartridge

Armour

The Powerful Friends armour mod will no longer stack. If multiple copies of this mod are equipped, the mods will provide no bonus stats.

Only Solar Seasonal modes are intended to stack. No part of Arc mode is intended to have stacking functionality.

Powerful Friends granted +20 to Mobility, which players could leverage to get three stat columns to the max of 100 points. The mod is not priced sufficiently to justify its benefits, and increasing its cost would have adverse effects on its primary benefit usage.

Season 11 introduces a new Arc mod, granting a similar stat bonus to Strength and will not stack.

Enhanced Auto Rifle Loader, Enhance Fusion Rifle Loader, and Enhanced Bow Loader armour mods now have a chance to drop from pinnacle mod sources.

Addressed several mode visibility and source string issues in the Mods Collection screen.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Felwinter's Helm perk "Warlords End" to activate inconsistently.

Fixed a bug that prevented Dunemarcher's Linear Actuators perk from triggering on yellow bars.

Finishers

Fixed a bug that allowed players to get outside the map using the Gladiator's Bladerush finisher.

Power and Progression

The power cap for weapons and armour has risen 50 points. All sources will now offer upgrades up to 1000, powerful sources up to 1050, and pinnacle sources will go to 1060.

Bounties and Pursuits

Add three hours to the expiration time of all daily and repeatable bounties across the game.

Tower repeatable bounties now display (Random Objective) on the vendor before purchase.

Werner's Benevolence bounty will now trigger its associated Triumph.

Raid Rewards

