Destiny 2 Season 14: Players Complain About Not Being Able To Buy The Battle Pass

Destiny 2 makers have now managed to make their players extremely happy with the release of their latest season 14. This new Season was released on May 11 exactly at 6 pm BST for all the platforms. There can be a bit of downtime when it comes to the game's servers But a number of these players have been complaining about issues related to the in-game buying option and can’t buy Destiny 2 Season pass. They have thus been searching for terms like how to buy a Season pass in Destiny 2. This issue was also acknowledged by the makers of the game, Bubngie. They shared a Tweet about the same and informed their fans that they are working on fixing this issue.

Destiny 2 Season 14 Battle Pass

UPDATE: This issue is now resolved. PlayStation players can now purchase their Season Pass on PS4 and PS5. https://t.co/tgGxNlxOaA — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 12, 2021

As of the latest update released on their Twitter page, this issue seems to be resolved and thus the players can now buy the season battle pass. This was a huge issue and was faced by a number of players online. This issue was also brought up on Bungie’s official forum where the users talk about the issues in the game. The makers have also released a set of updates for the game. To help the users with all the Season Pass changes, here are some Patch Notes that have been released by the makers on their official website. Read more

Destiny 2 season 14 Patch Notes

Season Pass

Updated tooltip to inform players purchasing Season Pass ranks at rank 99, does NOT provide progress past rank 100.

Seasonal armor will no longer drop from the Season Pass.

Seasonal armor is now available exclusively through Seasonal activities and Seasonal Rank bonuses.

Updated Season Pass Rank Rewards:

Free:

Rank 5 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 10 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores

Rank 20 – Exotic Engram

Rank 25 – Legendary Engram

Premium:

Rank 14 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores

Rank 17 – 10,000 Glimmer

Rank 24 – Legendary Engram

Rank 27 – 5 Enhancement Cores

Rank 34 – 3 Upgrade Modules

Rank 37 – 10,000 Glimmer

Rank 44 – 25 Legendary Shards

Rank 47 – 3 Upgrade Modules

Rank 54 – Exotic Engram

Rank 57 – 5 Enhancement Cores

General

Fixed a bug that was preventing Sparrow cleanup when the rider exited the game unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue causing gear in the Destiny Content Vault to erroneously drop from strike-unique loot lists.

Sparrows no longer time out after seven seconds and can now stay in the world semi-indefinitely.

Just please be respectful where you park them.

Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Eververse Storefront Archive tab.

Offerings have increased to 200+ items in the Archive.

Store tab now displays a sheen when Bright Engrams are available for decrypting.

