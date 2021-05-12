Last Updated:

Destiny 2 Season 14: Players Complain About Not Being Able To Buy The Battle Pass

Destiny 2 Season 14 has been released and the players are facing some issues related to the same. So we have listed some information that can help them. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
destiny 2 season 14

IMAGE: DESTINY 2 TWITTER


Destiny 2 makers have now managed to make their players extremely happy with the release of their latest season 14. This new Season was released on May 11 exactly at 6 pm BST for all the platforms. There can be a bit of downtime when it comes to the game's servers But a number of these players have been complaining about issues related to the in-game buying option and can’t buy Destiny 2 Season pass. They have thus been searching for terms like how to buy a Season pass in Destiny 2. This issue was also acknowledged by the makers of the game, Bubngie. They shared a Tweet about the same and informed their fans that they are working on fixing this issue. 

Destiny 2 Season 14 Battle Pass

As of the latest update released on their Twitter page, this issue seems to be resolved and thus the players can now buy the season battle pass. This was a huge issue and was faced by a number of players online. This issue was also brought up on Bungie’s official forum where the users talk about the issues in the game. The makers have also released a set of updates for the game. To help the users with all the Season Pass changes, here are some Patch Notes that have been released by the makers on their official website. Read more

Destiny 2 season 14 Patch Notes

Season Pass

  • Updated tooltip to inform players purchasing Season Pass ranks at rank 99, does NOT provide progress past rank 100. 
  • Seasonal armor will no longer drop from the Season Pass. 
  • Seasonal armor is now available exclusively through Seasonal activities and Seasonal Rank bonuses. 
  • Updated Season Pass Rank Rewards: 

Free: 

  • Rank 5 – 25 Legendary Shards 
  • Rank 10 – 25 Legendary Shards 
  • Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores 
  • Rank 20 – Exotic Engram 
  • Rank 25 – Legendary Engram 

Premium: 

  • Rank 14 – 25 Legendary Shards 
  • Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores 
  • Rank 17 – 10,000 Glimmer 
  • Rank 24 – Legendary Engram 
  • Rank 27 – 5 Enhancement Cores 
  • Rank 34 – 3 Upgrade Modules 
  • Rank 37 – 10,000 Glimmer 
  • Rank 44 – 25 Legendary Shards 
  • Rank 47 – 3 Upgrade Modules 
  • Rank 54 – Exotic Engram 
  • Rank 57 – 5 Enhancement Cores 

General

  • Fixed a bug that was preventing Sparrow cleanup when the rider exited the game unexpectedly.
  • Fixed an issue causing gear in the Destiny Content Vault to erroneously drop from strike-unique loot lists.
  • Sparrows no longer time out after seven seconds and can now stay in the world semi-indefinitely.
  • Just please be respectful where you park them.
  • Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Eververse Storefront Archive tab.
  • Offerings have increased to 200+ items in the Archive.
  • Store tab now displays a sheen when Bright Engrams are available for decrypting.

IMAGE: DESTINY 2 TWITTER

READ | Destiny 2 Xur Location April 30 to May 4: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?
READ | 'Destiny 2' season 14 release date: What is the official release date for Season 14?
READ | Destiny 2 Bleak Watcher Aspect Disabled: Here are the changes made by the game developers
READ | Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer exotics: Here's all we know about the upcoming changes
READ | Destiny 2 baby fallen: Who are the baby fallen in the upcoming season of the splicer?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND