'Destiny 2' Season 14 Release Date: What Is The Official Release Date For Season 14?

Recently, a new seasonal trailer for Destiny 2's new season, which will be out this month, was released. All of the new features of "Season of the Splicer" were validated by this. During the "Season of the Splicer," a new six-player matchmade activity named "Override" will assign players the task of stealing Vex code by hacking the Vex simulation and discovering its secrets. So what is the Destiny 2 Season 13 end date and Season 14 start date?

Destiny 2 season 14 release date

Destiny 2 Season 14 will be released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, according to Bungie. This will occur during the weekly reset, so players can expect the new season to begin at about 6 p.m. BST. Following that, on May 22, the Vault of Glass will reappear. The official synopsis of Destiny 2 Season 14 goes like this:

“The Vex threaten the safety of all who inhabit the Last City, plunging humanity’s sanctuary into an endless night. Guardians must team up Mithrax, Kell of of the House of Light, who will teach them the ways of a Sacred Splicer. It’s up to the Vanguard to harness new Splicer tech to take down the simulation and restore sunlight.”

During the "Season of the Splicer," a new six-player matchmade activity named "Override" will assign players the task of stealing Vex code by hacking the Vex simulation and discovering its secrets. There will also be a weekly pinnacle mission called "Expunge" open. Players will have to wait until May 22 to infiltrate the Vault of Glass, as these new missions will be available on day one of the “Season of the Splicer” update.

Destiny 2 Season 14 Weapons

Override Seasonal Activity Gear Auto Rifle: The visual design matches Valakadyn, a 720 RPM Solar Auto Rifle. Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher: Kinetic Breech-Loaded GL Pulse Rifle: Some sort of Pulse Rifle. Sidearm: A Legendary Sidearm will be tied to the Override activity. Archetype: Unknown Damage type: Unknown

Season Pass Gear Cryosthesia 77k: Season owners can access it from rank 1. For the free players, it will be accessible at rank 35. An Exotic Sidearm that can deal Stasis damage. Has an alternative fire that freezes enemies in solid Stasis Machine Gun: Available at rank 30 This will be an Adaptive Frame (450 RPM). Shotgun: Similar to Baligant with an expected energy of 55 RPM Shotgun.



IMAGE: Bungie