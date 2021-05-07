'Destiny 2' Season 14 Release Date: What Is The Official Release Date For Season 14?

Quick links:
IMAGE: Bungie
Recently, a new seasonal trailer for Destiny 2's new season, which will be out this month, was released. All of the new features of "Season of the Splicer" were validated by this. During the "Season of the Splicer," a new six-player matchmade activity named "Override" will assign players the task of stealing Vex code by hacking the Vex simulation and discovering its secrets. So what is the Destiny 2 Season 13 end date and Season 14 start date?
Destiny 2 Season 14 will be released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, according to Bungie. This will occur during the weekly reset, so players can expect the new season to begin at about 6 p.m. BST. Following that, on May 22, the Vault of Glass will reappear. The official synopsis of Destiny 2 Season 14 goes like this:
“The Vex threaten the safety of all who inhabit the Last City, plunging humanity’s sanctuary into an endless night. Guardians must team up Mithrax, Kell of of the House of Light, who will teach them the ways of a Sacred Splicer. It’s up to the Vanguard to harness new Splicer tech to take down the simulation and restore sunlight.”
