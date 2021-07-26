Destiny 2 Season 15 To Start After August 24: Learn About The Upcoming Destiny 2 Update

Destiny 2 has been one of the most popular games released by Bungie. The makers of the game have been working on bringing newer content for its players. Currently, Destiny 2 is in its 14th Season and the next season is going to be launched soon. The players have now become extremely curious to know about this upcoming Destiny 2 update. They have also been asking a number of questions like when is Destiny 2 Season 15 being released. To help them, here is all the information on the internet about Destiny 2 Season 15. Read more

Destiny 2 new season state date and leaks

The makers have confirmed that the ongoing season of the game is supposed to end on August 24. Thus the players can expect Destiny 2 Season 15 to start from the next day itself. The makers had also confirmed that The Witch Queen expansion will only be released in 2022 thus the players can expect Destiny 2 Season15 to be a long season for the game. Some popular game speculations suggest that the makers could add new Legend Lost Sectors on other destinations with this new update. A blog post from February confirmed that Destiny 2 Season 15 will bring in the crossplay feature for its players. This will enable the players to compete against a wider range of players online.

Apart from this, the makers have also released the new Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris. They have also fixed July 23-27 as the event dates giving the players options to win rewards like weapons, skins and much more. For this update, Saint-14 has been announced as the new Trials vendor and the players can directly go to Tower Hangar to interact with this character. The reward list for the update includes Shayura’s Wrath, Void submachine gun, Pyrrhic Ascent Vest, Plate, Vestment, chest armour, The Messenger, Kinetic pulse rifle and Igneous Hammer. The players need to win 7 matches in a row to get the maximum number of rewards for their users. No other information has been released by the makers. So it is best to keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official Twitter handles.