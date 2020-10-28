Destiny 2 Season Of The Hunt: Beyond Light ViDoc Showcases New Additions To Game

Bungie recently took to their official website and posted a blog revolving around a lot of Destiny 2 content. The game developer behind Destiny 2 firstly shared a 14-minute ViDoc which will be listed below for players to watch. However, along with the 14-minute introduction to the new era in Destiny 2, Bungie also showcased a roadmap for the entire season which has crushed all the previous theories surrounding the future of the game. Check out an excerpt from the official blog post below:

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Roadmap

Destiny 2: Beyond Light kicks off on November 10 with Guardians traveling to Europa to investigate the threats, mysteries, and power residing there. Season of the Hunt also begins on November 10 -- you will be able to start earning ranks and rewards from the Season Pass, claim your Artifact, and begin to customize it as you power it up. This Season’s story mission and new Wrathborn Hunts activity will kick off the following week on Nov 17. Starting with Season of the Hunt, most of the Seasonal content and all of the sweet gear will be sticking around for all of year 4. We hope this alleviates some of the FOMO that has been present with past Seasons. Now you can jump back in and experience past Seasons’ story, activities, and loot anytime during year 4.

Players who have been waiting for the next chapter on the Destiny 2 game are advised to watch the ViDoc as it presents a number of spoilers for the game. A lot of new footage has been released by the developer along with different new looks for the latest wild Harpies who have legs this time around. However, the main information about the latest chapter in Destiny 2 comes towards the end of the ViDoc where the storyline can be seen coursing through Cosmodrome where players will have to help investigate with Osiris.

Uldren has been brought back by Bungie which slams the theories of Shaw Han being Uldren secretly. However, a shot of Zavala and Osiris working together with Cabal was also seen in the ViDoc which has definitely increased intrigue surrounding the hype of the new storyline. Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt will kick off its Beyond Light expansion from November 10, 2020.

