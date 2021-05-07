Destiny 2 Season Of The Splicer Exotics: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Changes

Destiny 2 is a popular FPP game that has been released by Bungie. The makers constantly keep updating their game with their new seasons and challenges. Currently, the players are trying to search for Season of the Splicer exotics that are going to be released soon. So here is all the information about the exotics and the new season of the game. Read more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer exotics

Destiny 2 makers have now confirmed that the Season of the Splicer is now going to be live from May 11 till Aug 24. This has certainly managed to make the players extremely excited for this event to be introduced. This Season of the Splicer will bring in a number of changes to the game like a completely new storyline, bringing in the Armor Synthesis system, bringing in new seasonal activities and a number of new Exotics like the Stasis Sidearm. Out of all these additions, the players are extremely curious about the Season of the Splicer exotics. A recent trailer was released that gave the players some insight into Season of the Splicer exotic weapon, Cryosthesia 77k. The trailer shows this gun to have a different mechanism like the Stasis blast and also the ability to freeze the enemies. This weapon is the Season Exotic and can only be obtained after reaching Level 35 of the Battle Pass. Here is also the list of changes brought in with a recent update released by Bungie. Read more

Destiny 2 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

FRAGMENTS

Updated description strings for Whisper of Torment and Whisper Fractures fragments.

Replaced "combatants" with "targets" to clarify that these fragments are applicable in both PvE and PvP activities.

ARMOR

Fixed an issue with the Linear Actuators perk for Dunemarchers was not triggering properly.

The perk now behaves as expected, triggering on each/subsequent melee strike after an appropriate amount of sprint time.

Font of Might no longer displays a generic "Damage Boost" string when its benefit is active.

Fixed a bug where Mantle of Battle Harmony and Omnioculus were not displaying their flavour text.

Omioculus also no longer grants melee energy when making only yourself invisible under some circumstances.

Cuirass of the Falling Star no longer grants an Overshield when used with Supers other than Thundercrash.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where flavour text wasn't appearing for several Seasonal weapons.

Added rumble to the end of the reload for Dead Man's Tale.

Adjusted Riskrunner perk VFX that were causing epileptic issues.

Reduced Arbalest's aim assist, making it harder to hit headshots in Crucible.

Set the Frenzy and Cranial Spike perks to use the correct buff icons.

Fixed the missing kill feed icon on Ticuu's Divination.

Slightly increased drop rates for ritual specific weapons in Gambit, Strikes, and Crucible.

We are planning additional changes for a future season, so stay tuned!

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

On the Offensive New Light Quest:

Fixed an issue where the text in step 2 of 4 still referenced weekly bounties.

Rebalanced step 2 so that daily bounties grant the most efficient progress.

Battlegrounds:

Players will now be refunded Cabal Gold when swapping Challenger Medallions.

TRIUMPHS

Fixed an issue where completing the Forfeit Shrine Ascendant Challenge quickly wouldn't grant the Triumph for completing it quickly.

Fixed an issue where completing the Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge wouldn't grant the Triumph for completion.

Fixed an issue where completing the Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge wouldn't grant the Triumph for completion.

Fixed an issue where Paradii, the Vigilant and Bakken, the Relentless could fail to spawn in the Blind Well area, blocking completion of the Double Trouble Triumph.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

Added quick-launch Activity Cards for PlayStation 5.

Fixed and issue where some users were missing friends or clan members in their roster on PlayStation 5.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where players would see incorrect spaceflight transitions when launching certain maps during Iron Banner or Trials of Osiris.

Fixed an issue where players with their Ghost out while scanning an object will instead summon their Sparrow.

Fixed an issue where players were able to cram 12 people into activity that clearly couldn’t handle the might of that many Guardians.

IMAGE: DESTINY 2 TWITTER