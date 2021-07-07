Destiny 2 Solstice Of Heroes Event: How To Get The Solistice Shotgun And Armour Upgrades

Destiny 2’s Free to play concept has been appreciated by gamers in recent times now. With exciting events and rewards, the makers are bringing back their annual, Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event and it has got the gaming community extremely excited. The main concept of this event has not changed and it still allows the players to upgrade their second and third characters in the game and earn rewards. Apart from this, new cosmetics and weapons have also been launched that are keeping the players busy. One of the most searched and talked about items called the Solistice Shotgun is also released in the game. This Solistice Shotgun is also called Compass Rose and it has become a fan favourite item added with the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event

Rejoice in a celebration of heroism and bravery.



Solstice of Heroes // July 6 - August 3



☀️ https://t.co/g0apIVDoHQ pic.twitter.com/gNp1gmlYpp — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 1, 2021

The players can get a hold of this Solstice Shotgun by opening the different Solstice packages in the game. These packages need to be opened with the Solstice Key Fragments that can be gained by completing the tasks and challenges released with the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event. Currently, the drop rate of this Compass Rose is still unknown but the makers claim that the players can find one before the event ends. They can also get other exciting rewards like the Holistic armour, material, weapons, and also Solstice gear in these packages. The players can also try and complete the Solstice of Heroes activity, European Aerial Zone to get more packages in the game. To start it, all the players need to do is reach the Tower in the game. This will trigger the new event and will soon match you up with a team.

Apart from this, there is no new information that has been released by the makers for the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event. This event was launched on July 6 and the players can only enjoy this event till August 3. This could be because Bungie is currently in progress to come up with some new updates for the game. But no official statement or Destiny 2 leaks have been released yet. Thus waiting for the makers to announce any information is the only viable option left for the players.