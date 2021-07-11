Destiny 2 Supercharged Mod: Learn How To Get This Overpowering Mod In The Game

Destiny 2 has been one of the popular games that have been released by Bungie. The game was initially released as a pay-to-play game but later it was converted as a free-to-play title. It works on the concept of first-person shooting and also gives its players a number of upgrades and mods for their playable characters in the game. Out of all these mods, one of them has been trending amongst the gamers. They have been trying to find more information about the Destiny 2 Supercharged Mod. So to help these players here is all the information needed to get the Destiny 2 Supercharged Mod.

Destiny 2 Supercharged Mod

Keep in mind that these mods are sold by vendors in the Tower and no specific mods are handed out to the players. Usually, these vendors sell random mods and no specific ones can be bought from them. But this does not apply to this overpowering Supercharged mod.

Destiny 2 Supercharged mod is basically Solar, Charged with Light mod that allows the Guardians to carry two extra Charged with Light mods with them. This feature is extremely beneficial in the middle of a game and helps the players to defend themselves very easily. These mods also offer the players with other benefits like high weapon damage, refund super energy, and improving their defence.

To get this mod, the players will have to see Ada-1 which can be found near Tower Annex, towards the western side of the Bazaar. Keep in mind that these mods could be shuffled soon. So get to this location and interact with the Ada-1 vendor as soon as possible.

Apart from this, Destiny 2 makers have now launched the Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes event for the players. The entire concept of this event is to give a chance for the players to upgrade their second and third characters in the game. This event was released on July 6 and the players can only enjoy this event till August 3. This is mostly because Bungie is working to release some new updates for their players. But no official statement or Destiny 2 leaks have been released yet. Thus waiting for the makers to announce any information is the best option available for the players.