Destiny 2 "Survive The Truth" Event Announced For August; Here's All You Need To Know

Destiny 2 has been one of the most successful games released by Bungie. The makers have now confirmed the launch of their new “Survive The Truth” event which will reveal the future of this successful release. Destiny 2 new event is set to take place on August 24 and no official statements or comments have been made by the makers about the happenings of this event. But a number of speculations suggest that the event could introduce the most awaited expansion, The Witch Queen. This is mostly because of the post that has been shared on Destiny 2’s official Twitter handle.

Destiny 2 Showcase to take place on August 24

The image shows a symbol that has some relevance with Savathun, who is also known as the Hive Witch queen. Savathun is also called the Queen of Lies thus making more connections with the Twitter post. The theme of this character can now be linked to the event’s tagline, “Survive The Truth”. This can also be confirmed by the subtle hints and teasers that have been left by Bungie in their recent posts. There have also been trailers about this character but nothing official has been announced by Bungie. If all the above rumours link up, then Destiny 2 players can expect Savathun to be the main antagonist in the game’s most awaited The Witch Queen expansion. Well, it was already confirmed that the expansion will not be released to play till 2022.

This was announced by Bungie earlier this year. They also said that COVID-19 had an impact on the release of this expansion. And now, they are planning to release their annual expansions in the first half of the year. This change in the expansion release schedule is also for the welfare of Bungie's employees. The makers are also working on releasing their next Season for the game. This update could also bring in the cross-play feature to the game. The Season is scheduled to end along with the ongoing event. Nothing else about the game has been released by the makers yet. Thus follow the official social media handles of the game and Bungie for any instant updates.