Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Orders Price Released: List Of Rewards For The Pre-order

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Order is live and the players are curious about it. Here is all the information on the internet about this game expansion.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's recent update is considered to be one of the most important ones in the history of this FPP shooting game. Bungie confirmed the release of this Destiny 2 new expansion during their Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase. The developers also confirmed that the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Orders are currently live. This means that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen price in India has also been released. The gamers are curious to learn more about it and have been searching for the expansion details of the internet. Here is all the information available about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Orders and prices in India.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion price

Bungie had already confirmed that they will be releasing one of the biggest updates since the game was released back in 2017. The standard edition of the game for PlayStation consoles will cost Rs. 2,599. For the Xbox community, the standard edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be fixed at Rs. 2,199. Ordering this Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Orders can help the players enjoy the game as soon as it has been released. They can also start the preload of the game and get exciting rewards of pre-ordering the game. Each version of the expansion will be loaded with exclusive rewards. Here is a list of all the rewards that can be claimed after getting the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Orders. The expansion is supposed to be released by 2022. No other information has been released about this multiplayer shooting game. 

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Pre-Order rewards

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Standard Edition

  • Exotic gear
  • Weapon crafting
  • Glaive weapon archetype
  • Six-player activities

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition

  • Seasonal content of Destiny 2 seasons 16 to 19
  • Two new dungeons coming in Year 5
  • Throne World Exotic sparrow
  • Exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe and 30th Anniversary Bundle

  • New dungeon
  • Gjallarhorn Exotic rocket launcher, catalyst, ornament
  • Weapons inspired by past Bungie worlds
  • Thorn armour set
  • Marathon Themed ornament set
  • Bungie Streetwear ornament set
  • Helmet ornament
  • Exotic sparrows and ship
  • New Emotes, shaders, emblems etc
