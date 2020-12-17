Destiny 2 Thousand Layer Cookies: Know All About The Recipe Ingredients

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. It was originally released as a pay-to-play game in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. Destiny 2 is available for the gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. The most recent update of Destiny 2 has brought back The Dawning and now the players are wondering how to make thousand layer cookies. Here, you will know all about this Destiny 2 update.
Destiny 2 Thousand Layer Cookies Recipe
For making the Thousand Layer Cookie, you will need to have a total of two ingredients.
- The first one is known as Taken Butter
- The second one is known as Delicious Explosion
For getting the Delicious Explosion:
- You will have to use a grenade, a rocket launcher, or a grenade launcher.
- This can be easily done by getting into a Gambit match in order to hit multiple targets with a rocket or grenade launcher
- The better option will be to visit public events which always brings a lot of enemies together and this gives you the chance for wiping them all out with any weapon of your choice.
For getting the Taken Butter:
- As it is obvious with the name, you will have to kill Taken enemies
- They usually spawn in many locations all over the Destiny 2 galaxy.
- Some of the recommended locations are
- The Lake of Shadows Strike
- The Sludge lost sector
Destiny 2 Update
- Season of the Hunt
- Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast.
- Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5.
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game.
- Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description.
- The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.
- Activities
- Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign.
- Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment.
- Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest.
- Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages.
- Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.
- Rewards
- Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.
- Economy
- Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.
- Combat
- Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.
- Abilities
- Penumbral Blast:
- Projectile range increased by 37%.
- Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%.
- This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets.
- Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate.
- Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.
- Weapons
- Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo.
- Platforms
- Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected.
- Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.
