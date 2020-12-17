Destiny 2 Thousand Layer Cookies: Know All About The Recipe Ingredients

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. It was originally released as a pay-to-play game in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. Destiny 2 is available for the gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. The most recent update of Destiny 2 has brought back The Dawning and now the players are wondering how to make thousand layer cookies. Here, you will know all about this Destiny 2 update.

Destiny 2 Thousand Layer Cookies Recipe

For making the Thousand Layer Cookie, you will need to have a total of two ingredients.

The first one is known as Taken Butter

The second one is known as Delicious Explosion

For getting the Delicious Explosion:

You will have to use a grenade, a rocket launcher, or a grenade launcher.

This can be easily done by getting into a Gambit match in order to hit multiple targets with a rocket or grenade launcher

The better option will be to visit public events which always brings a lot of enemies together and this gives you the chance for wiping them all out with any weapon of your choice.

For getting the Taken Butter:

As it is obvious with the name, you will have to kill Taken enemies

They usually spawn in many locations all over the Destiny 2 galaxy.

Some of the recommended locations are The Lake of Shadows Strike The Sludge lost sector



Destiny 2 Update

Season of the Hunt Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast. Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5. Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game. Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.

Activities Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign. Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment. Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest. Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages. Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Rewards Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.

Economy Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.

Combat Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.

Abilities Penumbral Blast: Projectile range increased by 37%. Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%. This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets. Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate. Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo. Platforms Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected. Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.



