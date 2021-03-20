Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris: Check Out This Week's Maps, Rewards And Weapons

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online multiplayer game that players can play with friends and others from the online community. It is an FPS game where players will be exploring the mysteries of the Solar System and unravelling them as the game progresses. Players also get to tryout elemental abilities that exclusive to their character class in the game. The game provides a series of game modes for the players to take part in such as Campaigns, PvE modes, PvP modes, and a lot more. Destiny 2 additionally holds many events to keep their player-based engrossed. The latest event that is taking place is the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris

The Trials of Osiris is among the most competitive modes in Destiny 2. Players can take part in them and win them to earn some rewards for themselves. This is the Top-Tier competitive mode for Destiny 2, making it an extremely difficult task for the players to win it. Only the best of the best will manage to earn some rewards in the Trials of Osiris. The in-game description for the Trials is as follows:

Only those who have proven their worth may enter the Trials. A string of victories will earn great rewards, but lose too many matches and your access will be denied. READ | Destiny 2 Beyond Light: How to get the Palindrome hand cannon?

This event went down for a few weeks as players were trying to find exploits to win matches. Bungie took hold of the situation and is now back again, stronger than ever.

Destiny 2 Trials map this week

As for the Destiny 2 Trials map this week goes, players will be taking part in the competition in the Endless Vale map of the game. This map is where the Trials of Osiris will be held from March 19 to March 23. Players should get well versed with this map if they wish to win many rounds in the Destiny 2 Trials.

Destiny 2 Trials Weapons

Check out some of the best Destiny 2 Trials Weapons below:

Revenant Grenadier

Shadebinder Grenadier

Corruption

Support Warlock

Invisible Pathfinder

Support Siegebreaker

Whisper of Bakris

Heart of Darkness

Shatter Rift

Titan Juggernaut

Destiny 2 Trials Rewards

The rewards that players will be earning in the Trials of Osiris will be desired by all the players as they will equip them with some fancy items and gear. Check out the Destiny 2 Trials rewards below: