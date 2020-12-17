Destiny 2 Vanilla Blades: Follow This Guide For A List Of Ingredients Required

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. Originally the game was released under a pay-to-play game title in the year 2017 for the gaming platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The most recent update for Destiny 2 has arrived and brought along with it a lot of events, specifically, the Dawning. Here, you will know how to make Destiny 2 Vanilla Blades for this event.

How to Make Vanilla Blades in Destiny 2?

The list of ingredients for making Vanilla Blades is still the same ever since it was released in 2018. Here is the entire list of ingredients:

First ingredient - A random drop from a specific type of enemies. Vex Milk: Kill Vex Ether Cane: Kill Fallen Cabal Oil: Kill Cabal Chitin Powder: Kill Hive Taken Butter: Kill Taken Dark Ether Cane: Kill Scorn

Second ingredient - Obtained by killing enemies by certain methods/. Delicious Explosion: Kills with grenades, rocket launchers, or grenade launchers Sharp Flavor: Kills with swords Impossible Heat: Kills with Solar damage Electric Flavor: Kills with Arc damage Null Taste: Kills with Void damage Flash of Inspiration: Generate Orbs of Light Personal Touch: Kills with melee Perfect Taste: Kills with precision damage Bullet Spray: Kills with submachine guns, light machine guns, or auto rifles Pinch of Light: Pick up Orbs of Light Superb Texture: Super Kills Multifaceted Flavors: Multi-Kills Balanced Flavors: Kills with snipers, scout rifles, or bows

Third ingredient - Known as Essence and can be obtained by Completing any activity in the world Completing bounties for Eva Finishing activities like Strike or Gambit match rewards you with 15 Essence of Dawning



Now after you have all the things that you need, go back to the Tower and give over your freshly baked Vanilla Blades to Lord Shaxx.

Destiny 2 Update

Season of the Hunt Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast. Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5. Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game. Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.

Activities Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign. Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment. Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest. Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages. Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Rewards Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.

Economy Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.

Combat Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.

Abilities Penumbral Blast: Projectile range increased by 37%. Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%. This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets. Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate. Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo. Platforms Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected. Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.



