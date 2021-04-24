Destiny 2 Weapons: Here's How You Can Get The Heir Apparent Catalyst Easily

Destiny 2 has been one of the top played first-person shooting video games. The makers constantly add a number of new weapons and features to the game. Recently the players have been asking some specific questions like how to get Heir Apparent Catalyst and what does the Heir Apparent Catalyst do in the game. Here’s some information that can certainly help the players by answering their doubts about how to get Heir Apparent Catalyst. Read

How to get Heir Apparnt Catalyst in Destiny 2?

You can get these medals by earning laurels. Then you will be required to exchange them for Contender and Platinum cards. Then you will be required to collect a total of 50 medal points. These points depend completely on the type of medal you have used. Each medal has a different number of points allocated to them. Bronze has one point, silver has two points, gold is worth 5 points and the platinum medal will give you 15 points. You can get the platinum medals by completing some of the most difficult and challenging quests in the game like the Nightfalls and Trials. Then you will be required to complete the contender cards and also collect a total of 90 Competitive Spirit. This is the currency used in Guardian games. Get the Competitive Spirit currency after killing enemies in Daily focus. After managing to kill with Heir Apparent, you will manage to get the Heir Apparent catalyst.

This popular Heir Apparent Exotic Catalyst is known as Legion’s Bulwark. It is used to improve the durability of the Arc Shield. It also helps the players by partially reloading the magazine if it has been destroyed. It is certain that using the catalyst with the Heir Apparent will certainly be beneficial for you in the game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the latest game updates released by the makers.

Destiny 2 changes (All the data has been taken from Bungie's official website)

The Umbral Infiltration quest step can be progressed with Super Final Blows from any subclass.

Players who dismantle any of the weekly Stasis fragment quests will be unable to reacquire them and must wait a week before picking up a new one.

In a Wrathborn Hunt, players must deal damage to the final boss to get credit for the activity.

The rally banner for the Xillox Hunt is behind the respawn location.

When you acquire the Lure Upgrade that allows you to acquire 4 Powerful Rewards from Wrathborn Hunts, it only adds 2 charges the first week to the character that unlocks it. The other two will only have 2 charges for the week.

Players will need to complete the free Beyond Light intro mission to access Battleground: Hailstone.

The War Table has an unmarked weekly milestone.

Upon completing Presage players should make sure that they pick up the weapon and wait until the mission end timer appears prior to leaving the activity to ensure quest progress is recorded.

The In It For Infamy weekly challenge will only gain progress on full Infamy rank-ups, and does not count sub-ranks. This is intended.

