Destiny 2: When Does The Haunted Forest End? How To Get To The Haunted Forest?

When does the Haunted Forest end has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming community. So we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read

destiny 2

The Destiny 2 makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game now. Their latest update called the Festival  Of the Lost: Haunted Forest has been the talk of the gaming community lately. A number of fans have also been curious to know more information about the same. Read more to know about the Haunted Forest. 

When does the Haunted Forest end?

The Destiny 2 makers have brought in their new Festival Of the Lost: Haunted Forest that has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. They have been asking questions like when does the haunted forest end, where is the haunted forest and how to get to the haunted forest. The Haunted Forst event of Destiny 2 is live from October 6 till November 3. The answer to the rest of the questions can be found by looking at some videos uploaded by popular streamers. It can show you the haunted forest location easily. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide that shows how to reach and where is the haunted forest. 

How to get the Haunted Forest?

  • Reach the Haunted Forest 
  • Try to find Eva Levante and speak to her
  • Wear a Mask or a Helmet will also do the job
  • Find Spider and speak with him
  • Either finish one strike, Gambit match, or Crucible match
  • Try to use the Cipher Decoder on a cache in the Haunted Forest 
  • Again go and speak to Eva Levante
  • And you can now enter the Haunted Forest

Legendary items in the loot pool

  • Weapons

  1. Horror Story - 450rpm Auto Rifle
  2. Braytech Werewolf - 450 Auto Rifle
  3. Shaders
  • Amaranth Atrocity
  • Fright Night
  • Dark Fluorescence
  • Shadowstrike
  • Skele-Ghaul
  • Basalt Toxic
  • Eva Levante Rewards (speak to her to obtain)
  • Wrap Speed Exotic Ship (Requires “Triumph: Cache Grab”) - 200 candy
  • Tomb Raider Exotic Sparrow (Requires “Triumph: Cache Cow”) - 300 candy
  • Restless Shell Exotic Ghost Shell (Requires “Triumph: Caches Galore”) - 500

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play a game that has been developed by Bungie.  This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date. 

  • 1991: Operation: Desert Storm
  • 1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete
  • 1993: Pathways into Darkness
  • 1994: Marathon
  • 1995: Marathon 2
  • 1996: Marathon Infinity
  • 1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II
  • 2001: Oni
  • 2001: Halo
  • 2004: Halo 2
  • 2007: Halo 3
  • 2009: Halo 3
  • 2010: Halo
  • 2014: Destiny
  • 2017: Destiny 2

