Destiny 2: When Does The Haunted Forest End? How To Get To The Haunted Forest?

The Destiny 2 makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game now. Their latest update called the Festival Of the Lost: Haunted Forest has been the talk of the gaming community lately. A number of fans have also been curious to know more information about the same. Read more to know about the Haunted Forest.

When does the Haunted Forest end?

Looking for a... killer soundtrack to inspire chaos in the Haunted Forrest?



Looking for a... killer soundtrack to inspire chaos in the Haunted Forrest?

The Destiny 2 makers have brought in their new Festival Of the Lost: Haunted Forest that has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. They have been asking questions like when does the haunted forest end, where is the haunted forest and how to get to the haunted forest. The Haunted Forst event of Destiny 2 is live from October 6 till November 3. The answer to the rest of the questions can be found by looking at some videos uploaded by popular streamers. It can show you the haunted forest location easily. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide that shows how to reach and where is the haunted forest.

How to get the Haunted Forest?

Reach the Haunted Forest

Try to find Eva Levante and speak to her

Wear a Mask or a Helmet will also do the job

Find Spider and speak with him

Either finish one strike, Gambit match, or Crucible match

Try to use the Cipher Decoder on a cache in the Haunted Forest

Again go and speak to Eva Levante

And you can now enter the Haunted Forest

Legendary items in the loot pool

Weapons

Horror Story - 450rpm Auto Rifle Braytech Werewolf - 450 Auto Rifle Shaders

Amaranth Atrocity

Fright Night

Dark Fluorescence

Shadowstrike

Skele-Ghaul

Basalt Toxic

Eva Levante Rewards (speak to her to obtain)

Wrap Speed Exotic Ship (Requires “Triumph: Cache Grab”) - 200 candy

Tomb Raider Exotic Sparrow (Requires “Triumph: Cache Cow”) - 300 candy

Restless Shell Exotic Ghost Shell (Requires “Triumph: Caches Galore”) - 500

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play a game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

2014: Destiny

2017: Destiny 2

