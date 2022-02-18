Destiny 2 Xur location February 18: Where is Xur this week? What is he selling?

In Destiny 2, Xur is a character that sells rare weapons and armour. The character appears at 5 PM GMT is a random location in the game and offers exotic gear in exchange for an in-game item called the legendary shards, which can be collected by completing activities in the game or dismantling legendary gears. Keep reading to know more about the spawn location of Xur in Destiny 2.

To the player's surprise, Xur's inventory is more random than its spawn location. While it cannot be said what exactly will the character have on a given day in its inventory, it is given that it will have at least one exotic weapon and three armour pieces. Then there is the special item called "isochronal engram that guarantees a drop of a random exotic from Year One or Year Two - and it's always something the player does not have, which makes it ideal for finishing collections."

Where is XUR in Destiny 2 today?

According to a website called gfinityesports.com, the spawn pattern of Xur in Destiny 2 is not completely random as the character always appears at the same locations. These locations are Winding Cove in the EDZ, Watcher's Grave on Nessus and the Hangar in the Tower. Players can walk up to these three locations and search for the character. More often than not, Xur will be found at these locations.

While Xur has not arrived in the game yet, it will show up at 10:30 PM IST today, and then it will be possible to observe its location in the game. However, the character is expected to sell Exotic Weapon, Exotic Hunter Armour, Exotic Titan Armour and Exotic Warlock Armour this week. The price and the exact names of the items will be revealed after the character makes an appearance in the game.

Items sold by XUR last week

During the last week, Xur was present on the Nessur by Watcher Grave and the character sold items including Graviton Lance Exotic Pulse Rifle Weapon for 29 Legendary Shards, Lucky Raspberry Exotic Hunter Chest Armour for 23 Legendary Shards, Mask of the Quiet One Exotic Titan Helmet Armour for 23 Legendary Shards and Winter's Guile Exotic Warlock Gauntlet Armour with 23 Legendary Shards. Among the list of weapons sold by XUR in Destiny 2 include Gnawing Hunger, The Last Dance, Cold Denial, Seventh Seraph CQC-12, IKELOS_SR_v1.0.2 and so on.