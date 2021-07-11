Destiny 2 Xur Location: Learn About Location, Item List And Prices Of This Exotic Merchant

Destiny 2 has managed to attract thousands of players with its exciting content and new updates that have been released. The makers have now added a new Exotic item merchant in the game and the players are curious to know about Destiny 2 Xur location. This merchant is called Xur and he can be found anywhere on the entire map. Every week the location of this Xur merchant changes and this time it’s located on Nessus. Reach this location and try to spot him standing on a big tree in the Watcher’s Grave. The players can interact with him to buy whatever item he is offering. These items can help the players with various improvements to their attacking as well as their defensive abilities. Apart from this, here is also a list of items that can be bought from Xur in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Xur Item list and price

Fighting Lion, Void Special grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

The Sixth Coyote, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Armamentarium, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Wings of Sacred Dawn, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

More about Destiny 2

The makers of Destiny 2 are all set for their new Survive the Truth event which will reveal the future of the game. This upcoming event is scheduled to take place on August 24 and no official statements of hints have been released about the happenings of this event. But the speculations claim that this event might just bring in the most awaited expansion, The Witch Queen. This is mostly because of the symbol that has been released with the Twitter post. This post shows a symbol that has some relevance with Savathun, who is also known as the Hive Witch queen. The theme of this character can also be linked to the event’s tagline, “Survive The Truth”. No official information has been released about this expansion but new information is expected to release soon. Here is also the Tweet that has been released by Bungie on Destiny 2's page.