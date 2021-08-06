Destiny 2 Xur Location: Learn About New Location Of Xur & Exotic Items That He's Selling

Destiny 2 makers have added a XUR to the game that helps the players by selling exotic weapons and armours to use. This has been one of the most trending topics amongst the gamers and they have been asking specific questions about it. They are currently trying to find answers to Where is Xur this week and What is Xur selling? Here is all the information about Destiny 2 XUR location and the rewards it is giving its players. Read more about Destiny 2.

Where is Xur this week? What is Xur selling?

The location of this Destiny 2 Xur this week has been set for The Tower hangar near Dead Orbit. The players can buy rewards like Telesto for 29 Shards, Claws of Ahamkara for 23 Shards, Actium War Rig for 23 Shards, and Lucky Pants for 23 Shards from this vendor. The makers are planning to release this along with the Trials kicks off. This suggests that the players will get plenty of techniques to unlock this new loot. Keep in mind that this XUR location will be valid for this weekend and will soon be removed from the game. Thus it will be recommended to reach this location and get as many exotic weapons and armours as you can get with this Xur. These also bring in new Cipher Quests for the players. Completing them will grant the players with exotic cyphers and other exciting rewards.

Bungie has also confirmed the release of new features to their game. The players will now be able to bind their charged melee attack and uncharged melee attack to separate inputs. This helps by giving the players greater control of their attacking abilities. A new Auto-melee is going to bring in a new melee action for the players. Apart from this, Bungie is currently working on bringing in one of the biggest updates of their game. They have scheduled an event to announce the future of their game. Speculations suggest the event could bring in the Witch Queen expansion for the MMORPG, Destiny 2. No other information has been released about the Destiny 2 update. Keep an eye out for any release dates or updates on the game's social media sites.