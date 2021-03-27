Destiny 2 Xur Location March 26 To March 31: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit from some unexpected surprises. As time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location on March 26, 2021. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about your favourite Destiny 2 character:

Where is Xur this week ( March 26 to March 31, 2021 )?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. He appears at 6 pm BST in a seemingly random location and offers rare gear in exchange for legendary shards that you can collect from dismantling legendary gear or completing activities. However, Xur locations are quite specific despite being random. His locations include Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant's Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, on the Emperor's Barge on Nessus, or in the Hangar in the Tower. This week, players looking to purchase new items from Xur can head over to Hangar in the Tower and pick up his latest offerings. Xur will be around until 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 31, 2021.

What is Xur selling this week?

Just like before, Xur will be having a single weapon and armour for each class. This time he has the Sweet Business, Lucky Raspberry, One-Eyed Mask, Chromatic Fire, and Exotic Engram. Below is a list of everything you will find after meeting Xur in Destiny 2 in the above-mentioned location.

Xur's inventory this week - ( March 26 to March 31, 2021 )