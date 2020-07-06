Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where Is The Xur This Week And What Is He Selling?

The weekly exotic item merchant, Xur, in Destiny 2 hangs out in random locations around the world of the game. In Destiny 2, Xur can appear all over the map and also inside the tower. This week around, Xur is hanging out at the back stairs of the Tower Hangar. Check out Xur from Destiny 2's inventory below -

Xur's inventory from Destiny 2

This week around also Xur has brought along an interesting inventory along with him which has been listed below -

The Huckleberry, Kinetic Submachine - 23 Legendary Shards Lucky Pants, Hunter legs - 23 Legendary Shards Mask of the Quiet One, Titan helmet - 23 Legendary Shards Lunafaction Boots, Warlock boots - 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Xur's weapon of the week is The Huckleberry which is an exotic SMG. it is considered to be one of the best weapons in the game if cleaning up of minor bosses is concerned. The Huckleberry ramps out the fire rate and recoil which allows the guns to reload every time a player kills something. Hunters will also be getting Lucky Pants this week, which cause precision hits to load one bullet in the player's holstered hand cannon. Lucky Pants are also effective in enabling the quickdraw cannons perk which is perfect in Destiny 2 to carry out double cannon loadouts for a short time.

Titans will be getting a Mask of the Quiet one which can be best described as a tank item. The Maks of the Quiet one enables players to receive damage and get ability energy whereas regenerating their health with void ability kills. Players can basically stand in a horde of enemies and keep punching them to death with the use of the Mask.

Fans of Destiny 2 are often on a lookout to find Xur on the map. But, it cannot be predicted as he decided to pop around the map anywhere every week. Whenever Xur spawns across the game, he is ready to sell the players some exotic weapons and also an assortment of different exotic armour. Xur predominantly brings about types of equipment that are important in the gameplay.

