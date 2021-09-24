Diablo 2: Resurrected Price In India Released; Check Pricing, Release & PC Requirements

Quick links:
Image: D2Resurrected/ Twitter
Blizzard has been working towards releasing a remastered version of their classic 2000 action-adventure game. Diablo 2: Resurrected is going to be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S as well as the Nintendo Switch. The game is supposed to bring in content from all their game including the Lord of Destruction expansion from Diablo 2.
Makers have released the official pricing for this remastered version of the game and the gamers have picked up this announcement. Since the trend around this game is very high, Diablo 2: Resurrected Price in India is currently the most searched term amongst gamers. So here is all the information available about the game’s release and price. Read more about Diablo 2: Resurrected Price in India.
Blizzard has released a total of two different variants of the new Diablo 2: Resurrected including the standard edition and the Evil collection edition. All of these editions are going to support cross-play through Battle.net. The players can make the most out of this feature and can now play the game on multiple platforms without losing their full game progress. The Evil collection of the game will include extra items including Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo 3: Hatred’s Grasp Wings, Diablo 3: Mephisto Pet and Diablo 3: Eternal Collection.