Diablo 2: Resurrected Price In India Released; Check Pricing, Release & PC Requirements

Diablo 2: Resurrected makers have released their game's pricing and the users want to learn more about it. Here is all we know about this 2000 remastered game.

Diablo 2: Resurrected

Blizzard has been working towards releasing a remastered version of their classic 2000 action-adventure game. Diablo 2: Resurrected is going to be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S as well as the Nintendo Switch. The game is supposed to bring in content from all their game including the Lord of Destruction expansion from Diablo 2.

Makers have released the official pricing for this remastered version of the game and the gamers have picked up this announcement. Since the trend around this game is very high, Diablo 2: Resurrected Price in India is currently the most searched term amongst gamers. So here is all the information available about the game’s release and price. Read more about Diablo 2: Resurrected Price in India.

Diablo 2: Resurrected Price in India

  • Diablo 2: Resurrected PS5 and PS4 (Standard Edition ) will be available at a price of Rs. 3,000.
  • Diablo 2: Resurrected Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (Standard Edition ) will be available at a price of Rs. 3,000.
  • Diablo: Prime Evil Upgrade PS4/ PS5 editions will be available at a price of Rs. 3,500.
  • Diablo: Prime Evil Upgrade Xbox One/ Xbox Series X|S edition will be available at a price of Rs. 3,500.
  • Diablo: Prime Evil Collection PS4 and PS5 will be available at a price of Rs. 3,999.
  • Diablo: Prime Evil Collection Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will be available at a price of Rs. 3,999.

Blizzard has released a total of two different variants of the new Diablo 2: Resurrected including the standard edition and the Evil collection edition. All of these editions are going to support cross-play through Battle.net. The players can make the most out of this feature and can now play the game on multiple platforms without losing their full game progress. The Evil collection of the game will include extra items including Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo 3: Hatred’s Grasp Wings, Diablo 3: Mephisto Pet and Diablo 3: Eternal Collection. 

Diablo 2: Resurrected PC requirements

Minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10

  • CPU: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350

  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7850
  • RAM: 8GB

Recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
  • RAM: 16GB
