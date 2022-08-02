Discord switches to React Native framework for Android to provide a better experience

Discord, the popular voice and text chat app has announced a new development framework called React Native. The framework creates a better experience for Discord users across all platforms including Android, iOS and desktop. With React Native, Discord wants to provide the latest features to its Android app and bringing it in line with the iOS and the desktop app. Keep reading to know more details about how Disord plans to improve its Android app with the help of React Native.

In the official blog post, Discord says that "Historically, work on the Android implementation of new features would often be delayed until desktop and iOS were completed, resulting in some features that launched first on one platform before eventually arriving on another one." Adding to it, the platform mentions "Switching to React Native for the Android app means an experience that is ever-improving at a more rapid pace across every platform Discord is available on, while still retaining Android and iOS specific patterns in the UI."

Discord to improve Android app experience using React Native

Discord has announced that it will work on feature consistency across platforms through a centralised and streamlined app development process across Android, iOS and desktop. Further, the app promises that it will speed up the update release cycle to ensure that users have an error-free experience. This would be done with the React Native development framework mentioned above. For the uninitiated, the React Native framework is used by popular apps such as Instagram, Shopify, Pinterest and more.

"React Native allows us to streamline and consolidate our processes, which helps our engineers work more efficiently and push out updates more frequently, especially now that the team won’t be spending as much time maintaining different codebases for different devices," says Discord. While some Discord users have already received the update, those who haven't will get it in the coming weeks.