Disney Speedstorm: Free-to-play racing kart game announced by Gameloft at Nintendo Direct

During the Nintendo Direct 2022 held recently, Gameloft has announced a new karting type, a free racing game called Disney Speedstorm. The video game will contain popular Disney characters and maps including the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean's Pirates Island and Jungle Book's Jungle Ruin map. The game will be released for PC and consoles later this year. Keep reading to know more about Disney Speedstorm.

In an official press release, Alexandru “Sasha” Adam, VP & Studio Manager, Gameloft says "to work on a dream project like Disney Speedstorm, we are driven to create a game that feels like home for Disney and Pixar fans but is also unique to the arcade-racing genre." Adding to it, Adam says "the gameplay mechanics, the racer abilities and the location design were all tailored to serve our vision of a fast and gripping competitive experience."

New Disney racing game

Disney Speedstorm will be similar to the popular karting game called Mario kart. The video game will be free-to-play. Although, there could be a monetized in-game store where Disney can offer cosmetic items that are related to the player's character, as the company already has a myriad of cartoon characters and related content to include in the game in association with Pixar Studios. Players will be able to use their skills and moves against other players in the game to win races.

Disney Speedstorm characters

Another interesting and appealing aspect of the video game is the appearance of Disney characters. While there will be more, the names mentioned below are confirmed to feature in the game. Additionally, each player will have their own unique skill, which will change how the character races in each round. It is speculated that these skills will be similar to powerups and blue shells in Mario Kart.

Mickey Mouse

Donal Duck

Jack Sparrow

Sulley

Mulan

Belle

The Beast

Disney Speedstorm pre-registration

Pre-registration for the karting game is already live on the official website, which is disneyspeedstorm.com. Those who wish to get their hands on the game earlier than others can sign up on the website by entering their email ID and country. Those who sign up will also get updates, exclusive peeks at the upcoming content in the game and other undisclosed benefits.

Image: GAMELOFT