Do Zombie Royale Wins Count Towards KD? Know More About This New Battle Royale

The makers of warzone have been making a number of new update and changes to their game. They recently brought a number of new upgrades into the game. Apart from this, a new, Zombie royale mode has also been introduced and the players seem to love it. But recently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the same. Read more to know about Zombie Battle royale.

Do Zombie Royale winds count towards KD?

The players have been asking questions like do zombie royale wins count towards KD. This has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming community lately. The players can watch a couple of videos uploaded by known Warzone players and streamers. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our small guide about zombie royale mode in Warzone. We have decided to help you out with one exclusive Zombie royale guide that can be extremely useful. Read more to know about Zombie Royale wins in the game.

Yes, the zombie royale wins counts towards KD. A number of streamers have also been playing this new update for a long time. Seeing such a response from the players certainly show how much did they like this new Zombie royale mode. This is just a new playlist for Halloween festival which is soon going to get a reset after Warzone Halloween event ends. The Warzone Halloween event is supposed to end on November 3, i.e just days after the Halloween festival. Apart from this, the warzone Halloween event has been released and the players are curious to know details about it. Read more to know about this new Warzone Halloween event.

More about Warzone Halloween Event

COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations nad rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Trick Or Treat locations

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

