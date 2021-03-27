Does Monster Hunter Rise Have Voice Chat? Learn All About It In This Guide

Monster Hunter Rise is a powerful action role-playing game developed and published by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch. It is sixth in the series and released all around the world on March 26, 2021. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at does monster hunter rise have voice chat, details about the Monster Hunter Rise plot and more.

Does monster hunter rise have voice chat?

Unfortunately, as disappointing as the news may be for the players, the answer to whether monster hunter rise has voice chat is a big no. It doesn’t have a voice chat either in the game or in the Nintendo Switch app. This isn’t good, but it gives you some other options to explore. Your best bet is to look out for other third-party options like Discord. Although it’s early on in Monster Hunter Rise, there will likely be communities popping up in places like Discord, Reddit and Facebook. These communities will likely make use of voice chat options such as Discord, so consider downloading it if you haven’t already, and be on the lookout for groups on those platforms. In the next section, we’ll look at the plot details of Monster Hunter Rise.

The Plot details of Monster Hunter Rise

The game begins in Kumura Village, where the protagonist resides along with their two companions, the cat-like Felyne and dog-like Palamute. One day, the protagonist is approached by the Wyverian twins Hinoa and Minoto, who tells the Protagonist that the leader of the village, Fugen, wants to speak with him/her. As the protagonist leaves the apartment however, he/she catches a glimpse of an unknown flying monster in the clouds before heading off.

Upon reaching Fugen, the elder reveals that he has just got an important letter about the Rampage, a mysterious calamity that occurred fifty years ago where a large horde monsters attacked the village in a frenzied rage that caused devastating casualties with no one knowing why it happened. Fugen then instructs the protagonist to go to the Stronghold, a battleground that guards the gates to Kumura. After repelling the attack, the protagonist, Yomogi, the village chief, and Iori, the Buddy Handler, are suddenly attacked by a tiger-like, mace tailed, Fanged Wyvern, forcing them to retreat.

Fugen tells the trio that the monster is known as Magnamalo who appears alongside the Rampage and feeds on monsters of the horde. Fugen then orders the protagonist to hunt and slay Magnamalo, which the protagonist successfully completes. Upon returning to the village. Fugen and Hinoa congratulate the player on his/her victory. Fugen then gives the protagonist his Long Sword, which has been passed down in Kumura for generations.

Image source: Capcom