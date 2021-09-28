Dolby Vision Gaming Support Available For Xbox Series X/S; All We Know About It

Xbox Series X and S has now taken the lead in getting the Dolby Vision gaming support for its users. It was a matter of time that the next-generation consoles were going to get this update, and it has finally been released on the Xbox servers. Reports from The Vege confirm that the Xbox Series X and S will be loaded with Dolby Vision gaming support. Players will need to instal the new update on their consoles to support this new feature.

Dolby Vision gaming support helps the console collect the dynamic metadata, which is used to deliver brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colours while gaming. The gamers have picked up the launch of this new Xbox feature, and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information available on the internet about Xbox Series X / S Dolby Vision gaming support. Read more

We totally understand if you need to put your controller down and stare.



You can now unlock full-spectrum visuals and immersive audio with #DolbyVision and Dolby Atmos on your Xbox Series X|S: https://t.co/FltpCrhx85 pic.twitter.com/vR5LctKaEz — Xbox (@Xbox) September 28, 2021

Dolby Vision gaming support release date

Microsoft is all set to launch the Dolby Vision today and are currently working on bringing in more than 100 games optimised specially for this feature. According to the listing on Microsoft’s official website games, about ten games will be optimised to support the feature since it gets launched.

Katie Slattery, an Xbox program manager at Microsoft, also spoke to The Verge about this feature and said that there are more than 100 next-gen HDR titles optimised for Series X / S that will feature Dolby Vision. She added that the latest games like Halo Infinite make the most out of this Dolby Vision feature.

To be eligible to use this feature, users will need to have a Dolby Vision TV that can support automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 120Hz games. Here is a list of games that are going to support this new Xbox feature. More information about upcoming games supporting this feature is supposed to be released soon. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates on Xbox’s official social media accounts.

Games optimized with Dolby Vision gaming support

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Gears 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

DIRT 5

Metro Exodus

F1 2021

Psychonauts 2

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Borderlands 3

Image: Twitter/ @Xbox