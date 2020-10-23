Doom Eternal Korone Easter Egg; Latest DLC Includes A Reference To The Vtuber Korone

Inugami Korone is one of the most famous VTubers out there. Recently, the latest expansion of Doom Eternal saw a reference to this Vtuber as an easter egg. Continue reading to know more about this easter egg.

Also read | Genshim Impact Prototype Rancour Vs Iron Sting: Compare These Swords Right Here

Doom Eternal Korone Easter Egg

Also read | Where Is Watchtower North? Know How To Activate This Gravity Lift

In the latest Doom Eternal update which brought a lot of fixes and a new DLC expansion, players will be able to find a funny feature by pressing the appropriate button for using chainsaw (X on Xbox One, Square on PS4, and C on PC) four times. This will show a logo which will now say "Doog Eternal", which is a reference to Korone.

Also read | Genshin Impact Prototype Rancour Details That You Need To Know

Doom Eternal 1.08

Below is a list of general updates for all platforms and for PC, followed by the Battlemode fixes for all platforms and fixes for only PC.

General Updates – for ALL platforms Text and Voice Chat Prohibition system Players who are reported by others for toxic language in voice or text chat will be notified that they are blocked from using those features

General Updates – for PC Only Automated crash dump generation PC crashes dumps will automatically write to the following folder: C:\Users\username\Saved Games\id Software\DOOMEternal\Crash Dumps



Battlemode Fixes for All platforms

Fixed an issue causing the Super Shotgun to do more damage to a Demon player’s armoured ability than intended

Fixed an issue preventing Demonic Onslaught from increasing the Marauder’s shotgun damage

Fixed a bug that caused Sticky Bombs to unreliably attach and explode to enemies in some cases

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Shield Soldiers to spawn with their shields detached

Fixed a movement bug that caused Carcass and Cacodemon attacks to move the Slayer in the wrong direction

Fixed a bug where the Demon Player HUD only displayed the first two digits of the cooldown timer for instant resurrect and team heal

Fixed an issue where Cacodemons sometimes failed to drop health when killed

Fixed an Arachnotron issue resulting in the Arachnotron’s turret occasionally failing to destroy when shot with the Precision Bolt, Sticky Bomb or Ballista

Fixed animations in 1st person for when Demon players execute a ledge grab immediately after taking damage

Fixed a bug causing demon players to not receive their 4th round upgrade until the next round in some situations

Battlemode Fixes for Pc Only

Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s speed in BATTLEMODE increased based on framerate

Fixed a bug causing Lock-on rockets to not properly display damage feedback for demon players

Fixed aim assist for Marauders to not be affected by framerate

Fixed Revenant dash to not be affected by framerate

Fixed an issue where weapon tracers would appear to pass through the Archvile’s flame wall

Fixed Slayer’s weapon remaining in place when being killed mid-weapon swap

Fixed an audio issue that could cause a metallic sound to loop indefinitely during matches on Torment

Also read | Pumpkin Hunt In Fortnite Creative: Know More About The New Fortnitemares Challenge

Promo Image Credits: id Software