Doom Eternal Korone Easter Egg; Latest DLC Includes A Reference To The Vtuber Korone

Inugami Korone is one of the most famous VTubers out there. Recently, the latest expansion of Doom Eternal saw a reference to this Vtuber as an easter egg. Continue reading to know more about this easter egg.
Also read | Genshim Impact Prototype Rancour Vs Iron Sting: Compare These Swords Right Here
Doom Eternal Korone Easter Egg
In the latest Doom Eternal update which brought a lot of fixes and a new DLC expansion, players will be able to find a funny feature by pressing the appropriate button for using chainsaw (X on Xbox One, Square on PS4, and C on PC) four times. This will show a logo which will now say "Doog Eternal", which is a reference to Korone.
Also read | Genshin Impact Prototype Rancour Details That You Need To Know
Doom Eternal 1.08
Below is a list of general updates for all platforms and for PC, followed by the Battlemode fixes for all platforms and fixes for only PC.
- General Updates – for ALL platforms
- Text and Voice Chat Prohibition system
- Players who are reported by others for toxic language in voice or text chat will be notified that they are blocked from using those features
- General Updates – for PC Only
- Automated crash dump generation
- PC crashes dumps will automatically write to the following folder: C:\Users\username\Saved Games\id Software\DOOMEternal\Crash Dumps
Battlemode Fixes for All platforms
- Fixed an issue causing the Super Shotgun to do more damage to a Demon player’s armoured ability than intended
- Fixed an issue preventing Demonic Onslaught from increasing the Marauder’s shotgun damage
- Fixed a bug that caused Sticky Bombs to unreliably attach and explode to enemies in some cases
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Shield Soldiers to spawn with their shields detached
- Fixed a movement bug that caused Carcass and Cacodemon attacks to move the Slayer in the wrong direction
- Fixed a bug where the Demon Player HUD only displayed the first two digits of the cooldown timer for instant resurrect and team heal
- Fixed an issue where Cacodemons sometimes failed to drop health when killed
- Fixed an Arachnotron issue resulting in the Arachnotron’s turret occasionally failing to destroy when shot with the Precision Bolt, Sticky Bomb or Ballista
- Fixed animations in 1st person for when Demon players execute a ledge grab immediately after taking damage
- Fixed a bug causing demon players to not receive their 4th round upgrade until the next round in some situations
Battlemode Fixes for Pc Only
- Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s speed in BATTLEMODE increased based on framerate
- Fixed a bug causing Lock-on rockets to not properly display damage feedback for demon players
- Fixed aim assist for Marauders to not be affected by framerate
- Fixed Revenant dash to not be affected by framerate
- Fixed an issue where weapon tracers would appear to pass through the Archvile’s flame wall
- Fixed Slayer’s weapon remaining in place when being killed mid-weapon swap
- Fixed an audio issue that could cause a metallic sound to loop indefinitely during matches on Torment
Also read | Pumpkin Hunt In Fortnite Creative: Know More About The New Fortnitemares Challenge
Promo Image Credits: id Software