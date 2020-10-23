Last Updated:

Doom Eternal Korone Easter Egg; Latest DLC Includes A Reference To The Vtuber Korone

The latest expansion of Doom Eternal sees a reference to the popular Vtuber named Inugami Korone, also known as the dog girl. Read on to know more details.

doom eternal

Inugami Korone is one of the most famous VTubers out there. Recently, the latest expansion of Doom Eternal saw a reference to this Vtuber as an easter egg. Continue reading to know more about this easter egg.

Doom Eternal Korone Easter Egg

In the latest Doom Eternal update which brought a lot of fixes and a new DLC expansion, players will be able to find a funny feature by pressing the appropriate button for using chainsaw (X on Xbox One, Square on PS4, and C on PC) four times. This will show a logo which will now say "Doog Eternal", which is a reference to Korone.

 

Doom Eternal 1.08

Below is a list of general updates for all platforms and for PC, followed by the Battlemode fixes for all platforms and fixes for only PC.

  • General Updates – for ALL platforms
    • Text and Voice Chat Prohibition system
      • Players who are reported by others for toxic language in voice or text chat will be notified that they are blocked from using those features
  • General Updates – for PC Only
    • Automated crash dump generation
      • PC crashes dumps will automatically write to the following folder: C:\Users\username\Saved Games\id Software\DOOMEternal\Crash Dumps

Battlemode Fixes for All platforms

  • Fixed an issue causing the Super Shotgun to do more damage to a Demon player’s armoured ability than intended
  • Fixed an issue preventing Demonic Onslaught from increasing the Marauder’s shotgun damage
  • Fixed a bug that caused Sticky Bombs to unreliably attach and explode to enemies in some cases
  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Shield Soldiers to spawn with their shields detached
  • Fixed a movement bug that caused Carcass and Cacodemon attacks to move the Slayer in the wrong direction
  • Fixed a bug where the Demon Player HUD only displayed the first two digits of the cooldown timer for instant resurrect and team heal
  • Fixed an issue where Cacodemons sometimes failed to drop health when killed
  • Fixed an Arachnotron issue resulting in the Arachnotron’s turret occasionally failing to destroy when shot with the Precision Bolt, Sticky Bomb or Ballista
  • Fixed animations in 1st person for when Demon players execute a ledge grab immediately after taking damage
  • Fixed a bug causing demon players to not receive their 4th round upgrade until the next round in some situations

Battlemode Fixes for Pc Only

  • Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s speed in BATTLEMODE increased based on framerate
  • Fixed a bug causing Lock-on rockets to not properly display damage feedback for demon players
  • Fixed aim assist for Marauders to not be affected by framerate
  • Fixed Revenant dash to not be affected by framerate
  • Fixed an issue where weapon tracers would appear to pass through the Archvile’s flame wall
  • Fixed Slayer’s weapon remaining in place when being killed mid-weapon swap
  • Fixed an audio issue that could cause a metallic sound to loop indefinitely during matches on Torment

