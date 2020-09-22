'Doom Eternal' Sales Breaks Its Franchise Record For The First Week Of Release

DOOM Eternal, which is developed by id software, is the direct sequel to DOOM. It was also the winner of The Game Awards' Best Action Game of 2016. The game gives its players the experience of ultimate speed and power as the character rips and tears apart its enemies and across the dimension.

DOOM Eternal is one of the best selling games on Steam

Bethesda Softworks and id Software recently announced that DOOM Eternal had the highest number of sales for its opening weekend sales which broke the franchise record having more than double the launch revenue that DOOM had made in its 2016 release. DOOM was also the best selling game on the Steam gaming platform for the first week of its release which had more than 100,000 players.

In the DOOM universe, planet Earth suffers from a demonic invasion, much like an apocalypse. DOOM Eternal release date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia was on March 20. A Switch version of this title will be out at a later date. Below are some of the key features of DOOM Eternal:

Slayer Threat Level at Maximum – This is the latest demon-killing tech with DOOM Slayer’s advanced Praetor Suit, which includes a shoulder-mounted flamethrower and the retractable wrist-mounted DOOM Blade. The guns and mods have been upgraded like the Super Shotgun’s new distance-closing Meat Hook attachment, and abilities like the Double Dash which makes the player faster, stronger and more agile.

Unholy Trinity – Resources are very necessary for this DOOM universe without which the player can't stay alive. Killing more demons and enemies in a special way give the players exactly what they need: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armour, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo. These are the most important skills to be able to progress further.

A New Class of (Destructible) Demon – The Pain Elemental, Archvile, and Arachnotron are returning back to DOOM, plus a new horde of demons are joining the DOOM universe which includes the DOOM Hunter, Marauder, and the Gladiator.

Demonic Invasion Detected – As the Slayer, one player can allow other players to invade their campaign as demons for a real twist and to add a whole another level of unpredictability while playing the campaign. Or becoming a demon and invading other players’ campaigns alone or with someone else sounds even better.

Enter Battlemode – Battlemode is the version of the new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience which was built from scratch for DOOM Eternal. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, for a total of three rounds.

Promo Image Credits: Zenimax