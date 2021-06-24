DOTA 2 Battle Pass And Nemestice Event: Valve Finally Rolls Out Spectre Arcana Bundle

DOTA 2 players are beyond excited with a recent update rolled out on June 24. The update is called the Nemestice Battle Pass, released with a wonderful trailer starring Arc Warden and Hoodwink. While the new Battle Pass brings in an incredible arsenal of skins, some characters have received really cool ones including Dragon Knight, Spectre, Invoker, and more. Apart from this, the “Summer Nemestice Event” is also here, and so here is all you need to know about DOTA 2 Battle Pass Nemestice event.

Details about DOTA 2 Battle Pass and Nemestice event

Dota 2 Nemestice battle pass - price and bundles

As soon as the trailer and the update were out, players started wondering about the DOTA 2 Battle Pass price for the Nemestice event. While many were thinking that it would be quite expensive, but Valve amazed us with its reasonable pricing. However, this Nemestice Battle Pass will not feed into The International 10 price pool this year. So, here is how the DOTA 2 Battle Pass price structure looks like -

Standard Battle Pass (Level 1): $7.49 / ₹564

Standard Battle Pass + Level 50 Bundle: $26.99 / ₹2030

Standard Battle Pass + Level 100 Bundle: $41.99 / ₹3150

Dota 2 Nemestice Battle Pass: Rewards

Nemestice Battle Pass Level 1 Rewards New Immortal Treasures Seasonal Effects Spray Icons River Vials Voice Chat Wheels Ahe Nemestice Cavern Crawl



Levelling up the Battle Pass will unlock even more coveted items including the ability to unlock three new sets - Lina, Phantom Assasin and Dark Willow each in the Nemestice Cavern Crawl. The Nemestice Battle Pass will also unlock the Nemestice Event and will allow you to unlock the Phantom Advent Spectre Arcana Bundle. Valva also brought a new Dragon Knight persona from an adaptation of the Netflix Original Series, “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood”, entitled: “The Davion of Dragon Hold Persona for Dragon Knight”.

IMAGE: DOTA 2 SCREENGRAB

Apart from the new Dragon Knight persona and much-awaited Spectre Arcana Bundle, players were also surprised to see a new set to Baby Invoker in the "Acolyte of the Lost Arts Persona", called the “Dark Artistry Throwback Bundle”, which you can unlock at Battle Pass level 275 (Invoker looks crazy cool).

PROMO IMAGE: DOTA 2 SCREENGRAB