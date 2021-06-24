Dota 2 Nemestice Update: Know All About Nemestice Update And Dota 2 Battle Pass 2021

Dota 2 is one of the most famous multiplayer action RTS games to date. The players need to be tactical and strategic with their moves in the game. Dota 2 likewise provides the players with fresh content updates that help them stay immersed. This time around the game has released an all-new update with a battle pass get too. The latest update is called Dota 2 Nemestice and the players wish to learn more about it and the new Dota 2 Battle pass.

Dota 2 Nemestice

The Nemestice update is going to bring a collection of new content for the players. In the game, every three minutes the game will have a giant meteor strike in the centre of the map that will be caused by the Nemestice Storm. The players will have to dodge these meteorites to save themselves and channel them to collect Nemestice Embers. The Nemestice Embers will grant the players with Embercharge, which in turn will help them in boosting their attack damage, spell amplification, and movement speed. Gaining enough charge will also shock the player’s nearby opponents, providing them with an advantage in the situation.

Nemestice Towers and Creeps have been added to the game too. Once a Nemestice Tower is brought down, its power will disperse to other remaining Nemestice Towers and the Nemestice-crazed assailants that are guarding them. Bringing down all the Nemestice Towers will help the players claim the area and also win the game. Dota 2 also has all new Weekly Quests. The players will receive new quests to complete each week, and completing these quests will help the players earn battle points. The players will earn stars for completing these quests. By reaching 18 stars in one week, they can earn 7,500 battle points.

Introducing Nemestice + Battle Pass - Dive into a new game mode and Battle Pass loaded with a host of extraordinary rewards.https://t.co/BkKbh4XBmm pic.twitter.com/Hi77C8ycF9 — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) June 23, 2021

Dota 2 Battle Pass 2021

A Dota 2 New Battle Pass has been introduced with the new Nemestice Update. The Dota 2 Battle Pass 2021 is stacked with epic features and coveted rewards. It also includes a Dragon Knight Persona and the much-awaited reveal of the Spectre Arcana. The players will have to grind to raise their Battle Level to unlock increasing numbers of wondrous rewards. They can level up by completing Battle Pass objectives or purchasing Battle Pass levels directly. If the players manage to push their levels high enough and they will earn additional Immortal Treasures, Dragon Knight Persona, Spectre Arcana, hero taunts, and more. There are three types of Dota 2 Battle Pass bundles that players can purchase. Check out all the Dota 2 Battle Pass Bundles and their prices below:

Battle Pass Level 1 Bundle: $7.49

Battle Pass Level 50 Bundle: $26.99

Battle Pass Level 100 Bundle: $41.99

IMAGE: DOTA2.COM