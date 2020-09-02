Dr DisRespect Car Crash: Mystery Surrounding The Doc's Accident

Herschel Guy Beahm IV is one of the most influential streamers within the gaming community. He is popularly known for his alter-ego, Dr Disrespect, where he is seen portraying an arrogant and overconfident personality on air. The Doc also has been in the news a lot lately, where one of the recent news involved his permanent Twitch suspension. He is also known to make headlines for his online antics and stirring up controversies. Last year, Dr DisRespect was in the news after someone posted a video of his supposed car crash.

Dr DisRespect car crash

The car crash video was originally shared last year where the Doc was seen driving his Lamborghini Diablo VT on a freeway before getting into an accident. The video shows him gloating about his success on camera while having his trademark headset on.

Dr DisRespect death rumours

It’s clear that the crash was CGI, however, the same video has now resurfaced on social media with fans expressing their concern about the streamer’s well-being with certain users claiming that he’s dead.

Dr. Disrespect Dies in a Car Crash https://t.co/uNHCbKUnUx via @YouTube — EchoSource (@EchoSorcery) September 2, 2020

@drdisrespect is everything good?? Seen a video circulating where you were in a car crash. — Will Rodriguez (@WillCeliz) August 30, 2020

How are people gonna make a fake youtube video saying @drdisrespect died in a car crash..I was panicking till I looked it up and its false #THANKGOD — Bubba (@Bubba_Jr_1990) September 2, 2020

It's obvious that these rumours surrounding Dr DisRespect car wreck and his death are baseless since the video is an old one which was clearly made by the Doc just for fun.

Dr DisRespect ban

Meanwhile, Beahm recently made a comeback to live streaming after his exclusive multi-million contract with popular online streaming platform Twitch came to an end. As far as the suspension is concerned, Twitch hasn't released any proper statement detailing the exact reason behind the action taken. The leading live streaming platform had announced earlier that it will be issuing permanent suspensions to game streamers after there was some allegation of sexual abuse and harassment which involved a number of members on the platform. However, there haven't been any complaints that were publicly made about the Doc.

It was also claimed the contract termination was a result of Dr DisRespect, along with Shroud and Ninja, agreeing to be part of a Spotify-backed streaming service launch. However, it is not clear if this is actually true.

Image credits: Dr DisRespect | Instagram