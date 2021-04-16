DrDisrespect Warzone Settings: General Settings, Key Bindings And More

DrDisrespect has been one of the most popular streamers of the gaming industry with over 3 million followers on this Youtube channel. The streamer is known for playing some known games including H1Z1, PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite and CS:GO. Recently, his fans have been trying to find some more information about DrDisrespect Warzone settings. So to help these fans, we have gathered some information about DrDisrespect Warzone settings.

DrDisrespect General settings

Field of View: 100.00

ADS Field of View: Independent

Brightness: 50.00

H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100.00

Color Blind Type: Disabled

Mini Map Shape: Square

Mini Map Rotation: Enabled

Slide Behavior: Tap

Crouch Behavior: Hold

Prone Behavior: Toggle

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled

Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00

Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled

Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim Keybind

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled

DrDisrespect Video Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Refresh Rate: 240

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Render Resolution: 100

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync: Disabled

Custom Frame Limit: Unlimited

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

DrDisrespect controller settings

DPI: 400

Hz: 1000

Sensitivity: 9.80

Vert. Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity: Legacy

ADS Sens. Low Zoom: 1.00

ADS Sens. High Zoom: 1.00

ADS Sens. T. Timing: Gradual

Monitor Distance Co: Locked

Brightness: 50.00

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Particle Quality: Low

Bullet Impact & Sprays: Enabled

Tessellation: Near

DrDisrespect keyboard bindings

Use: E

Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space

Crouch/Slide: Left Ctrl

Prone: Z

Change Stance/Slide: Q

Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift

Weapon Mount: Mouse 5

Reload: R

Alternate Fire: B

Melee/Finishing Move: V

Lethal Equipment: Mouse 4

Tactical Equipment: X

DrDisrespect Warzone Loadout

Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about DrDisrespect Warzone loadout right here. Using the loadout used by the streamer might help you improve your Warzone game instantly. Read more to know about DrDisrespect Warzone loadout.

CR-56 AMAX loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Ref

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mag

DrDisrespect Warzone Overall Stats

Wins: 211

Top 5: 414

K/D Ratio: 2.31

Damage/game: 1,444

Promo Image Source: DrDisrespect Twitter