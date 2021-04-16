DrDisrespect Warzone Settings: General Settings, Key Bindings And More

DrDisrespect has been one of the most popular streamers of the gaming industry with over 3 million followers on this Youtube channel. The streamer is known for playing some known games including H1Z1, PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite and CS:GO. Recently, his fans have been trying to find some more information about DrDisrespect Warzone settings. So to help these fans, we have gathered some information about DrDisrespect Warzone settings.
DrDisrespect General settings
- Field of View: 100.00
- ADS Field of View: Independent
- Brightness: 50.00
- H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100.00
- Color Blind Type: Disabled
- Mini Map Shape: Square
- Mini Map Rotation: Enabled
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Crouch Behavior: Hold
- Prone Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled
- Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00
- Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim Keybind
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled
DrDisrespect Video Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: 240
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Render Resolution: 100
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Custom Frame Limit: Unlimited
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
DrDisrespect controller settings
- DPI: 400
- Hz: 1000
- Sensitivity: 9.80
- Vert. Sens. Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity: Legacy
- ADS Sens. Low Zoom: 1.00
- ADS Sens. High Zoom: 1.00
- ADS Sens. T. Timing: Gradual
- Monitor Distance Co: Locked
- Field of View: 100.00
- ADS Field of View: Independent
- Brightness: 50.00
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Particle Quality: Low
- Bullet Impact & Sprays: Enabled
- Tessellation: Near
DrDisrespect keyboard bindings
- Use: E
- Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space
- Crouch/Slide: Left Ctrl
- Prone: Z
- Change Stance/Slide: Q
- Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift
- Weapon Mount: Mouse 5
- Reload: R
- Alternate Fire: B
- Melee/Finishing Move: V
- Lethal Equipment: Mouse 4
- Tactical Equipment: X
DrDisrespect Warzone Loadout
These are the DrDisrespect Warzone settings right here. The players can see the setting used by the streamer and try them out themselves. These settings have been taken from the website, battleroyqalesettings.com. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about DrDisrespect Warzone loadout right here. Using the loadout used by the streamer might help you improve your Warzone game instantly. Read more to know about DrDisrespect Warzone loadout.
CR-56 AMAX loadout
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
- Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Ref
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Round Mag
DrDisrespect Warzone Overall Stats
- Wins: 211
- Top 5: 414
- K/D Ratio: 2.31
- Damage/game: 1,444
Promo Image Source: DrDisrespect Twitter