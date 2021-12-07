Druddigon Pokemon GO: How To Catch, Evolution, Weakness, Movesets And Counters

Druddigon is a dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go who is vulnerable to Ice, Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemons. The Max HP of the Pokemon is achieved on Level 40. and is 157. The height of Druddigon in Pokemon Go is 1.6m and 139 kgs. The base capture rate of the Pokemon is 20% and the base flee rate is close to 7%. Druddigon max cp is 2,732 in Pokemon Go. There are fewer chances of finding a shiny Druddigon in Pokemon Go.

As far as Druddigon evolution is considered, there are no evolutionary forms of the dragon-type Pokemon. The base stats of the Pokemon are as follows: attack - 213, defence - 170, and stamina - 184. Pokemons that are vulnerable to Druddigon in pokemon Go include Mega Charizard X, Dratini, Dragonair, Mega Ampharos, Kingdra, Bagon, Shelgon, Latias and Latios. The standard Druddigon has a redhead and red projections on its tail. The shiny Druddigon in Pokemon Go has a green body and yellowish head.

Druddigon best moveset

The Druddigon best moveset consists of Dragon Tail (16.4dps) as an offensive move and the same move as defensive. The second best Druddigon best moveset consists of Dragon Claw(35.3dps) as the offensive move and the same move as a defensive move. Using these moves against Dire, Water, Grass and Electric would be very helpful for trainers and players using Druddigon.

Druddigon Pokemon Go weakness

Overall, Druddigon is weak to Pokemon types such as ice, dragon and fairy. Building upon that, a player can figure out the Druddigon Pokemon Go counters. There are five Pokemons that can be used to counter Druddigon and deal up to 100% damage. These Pokemons are Kyurem (Black) with Dragon Tail as the quick move and Outrage as the main move. It has an effective 100% damage. Among other Pokemons that can deal good damage to Druddigon are Darmanitan with Ice Fang as quick move and Avalanche as the main move, Kyurem with Dragon Tail as a quick move and Blizzard as of the main move. These are some of the Druddigon Pokemon Go counters. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go.

Image: POKEMON GO