Dying Light 2 Update News: The Game Could Finally Be Released In 2021

Dying Light 2 is one of the most awaited games of the past 3 years. It was previously going to be released during the spring of 2020. It was announced by Techland that this immensely loved sequel to Dying Light was now delayed way too much. Shortly after that, the developer company reported that Dying Light 2 is in development hell. Continue reading to know more about the Dying Light 2 launch and probable release dates.

Dying Light 2 Update

Techland had earlier made a promise to their fans that they can expect an update on the progress of Dying Light 2 on the 17th of March. The update came in the form of a video by the company but unfortunately, there was no substantial information regarding when the game will be released. A majority of the video update was spent with the members of the company reading the messages they received from the fans (mostly angry messages). Later on, the team just asked the fans to be patient for more information.

Techland stated that Dying Light 2 is a very huge and complex project and that they needed time in order to make sure the company is able to will live up to the expectations of its supporters. They mentioned that the entire team is putting their hearts into delivering a game that everyone will keep playing for months. This update also included a very short in-game footage of around 15 seconds in total. Even with all the difficulties that the company has faced in all the years, it is now confirmed that the developers are planning to release Dying Light 2 sometime later in 2021. At the end of the video, Techland mentioned that very very soon they will start talking clearly about the game and asked everyone to have patience.

Dying Light 2 is going to be different from its prequel as it is going to feature 7 different regions for the players where they can run and jump through. A major change that the players will see is the transition from one scene to another and there will now be different styles of parkour movement. In one of the areas, there are crumbling buildings that will be affected by the weight of players and such areas will surely need them to be more responsive and fast enough to escape falling down.