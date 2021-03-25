Dynamo Gaming Monthly Income, Personal Details And More About Popular Indian Gamer

Dynamo Gaming is one of the most popular gamers in the Indian gaming industry. The fans have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about the gamer. They are trying to figure out Dynamo Gaming net worth, income, ID and a lot more. To help them, we have managed to gather some information about the same.

Dynamo Gaming Youtube

Dynamo Gaming is one of the biggest names in the Indian gaming industry. He currently has more than 9 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. He is known for playing PUBG Mobile but had to shift to different games after it was banned from India. Currently, he has been playing Pubg New State and has managed to gain a lot of popularity for the same. He had started his career around 5-6 years ago. Apart from this players have also been asking about his monthly income. So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about it.

Dynamo Gaming Monthly income and net worth

Dynamo Youtube channel has a total view count of over 840,164,929 views for all the videos that have been uploaded. The gamer managed to get the most of his earnings by doing his popular gaming live streams where the audience supports him by giving superchats and promotion and even advertisements. Sponsors and other ways of income also need to be considered before going over it his net worth. According to filmysiyappa website, Dynamo Gaming's monthly income is somewhere around Rs 20 lakhs. His net worth is also estimated to be somewhere around Rs 14 crores.

Dynamo Gaming id

Dynamo Gaming is also known to be one of the oldest and biggest Indian streamers and his fans certainly love him. He is known for his professional type of gameplay in PUBG and many other games. He is also friends with some of the biggest gamers like Carryminati, Total Gamers and more. It is also believed that he is gaining around one lakh subscribers every month. His gaming ID in PUBG Mobile is 591948701, and his in-game name is H¥DRAä¸¨DYNAMO. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about Dynamo Gaming face and logo.

Dynamo gaming face and logo

Dynamo Gaming had revealed his face a long time ago since his fans want to know the man behind such professional gaming stats. His real name is Aditya Sawant and has managed to gain popularity amongst other YouTubers like Tanmay Bhat and more. Dynamo Gaming logo looks like a modified version of the popular anime character, Naruto. He is currently going to be seen playing a number of other games but mostly PUBG New State.

Promo Image Source: Dynamo Gaming Facebook