E3 2021 Schedule: When Is E3 2021 Starting And What To Expect?

E3 (short for Electronic Entertainment Expo) is a video game industry trade show. This is a forum where game developers, publishers, hardware and accessory makers, as well as retailers and the press, can debut and market new games and game-related items. So when is E3 2021 starting? Continue reading the article to know everything that is known currently about the upcoming E3 2021.

E3 2021 Schedule

Due to the pandemic last year, the Electronic Entertainment Expo took a vacation, but it is now returning. This year's E3 gaming conference will take place from June 12 to June 15, 2021, and will feature Xbox and Nintendo titles as well as news about the hottest new games coming out in the following year or two.

Nintendo is working on a premium version of the Switch with a larger OLED screen and capability for 4K graphics, according to Bloomberg. The console is expected to be released in time for the holidays.

This fall, Rockstar will release Grand Theft Auto V for the third console generation. But for the upcoming instalment in the GTA franchise, all eyes are on the AAA studio and its parent business, Take-Two Interactive. During this event, players might expect a Grand Theft Auto VI surprise.

Ubisoft will be the first major game publisher (that we are aware of) to hold its own press conference at E3 2021. Ubisoft hasn't said anything about what they'll be showcasing at Ubisoft Forward, although titles like Far Cry 6 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine, as well as more new ones, can be expected.

Halo Infinite is also expected to receive an update, as it is one of the most anticipated games for the Xbox Series X and S. Halo Infinite should have been released alongside the next-generation systems. The game was initially postponed to give 343 additional time to finish the game on their own terms. Due to the pandemic-induced crisis, they had to take a vacation once more.

The cancellation of E3 and GamesCom created a huge void for game developers all over the world, who no longer have a high-profile forum to showcase their work. Summer Game Fest, a four-month-long series of events organised by gaming icon Geoff Keighley, helped to fill that void. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and Star Wars: Squadrons were all announced.

IMAGE: Guerrilla Games