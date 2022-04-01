E3 2022 Cancelled By Organizers; Gaming Event To Return In Hybrid Mode Next Year

The popular gaming show E3 will not take place this year, confirms ESA. While the event was held online last year, it won't take place in 2022 - either in offline or online mode. The development takes place as Omicron cases are rising once again around the world. Read along to find out more about E3 2022 and what the organisers have to say about the event not being held this year.

Entertainment Software Association, the organization that conducts E3 says in a statement that "we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer." Adding to it, ESA said that "whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience." This could imply that ESA is planning to hold the event next year in a hybrid mode.

E3 2022 remains cancelled but Valve Steam Next Fest will take place

On the other hand, Valve has announced the dates of this year's Steam Next Fest On the official web page for the event, Valve mentions "announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam." In the same post, Valve reveals the date of its next event. The Steam Next Fest will take place from June 13 to June 20, 2022.

In 2021, the global gaming exhibition was held in a virtual, online-only mode. However, since the event was not conducted in 2020, game development companies had a lot to showcase. That is the reason why E3 2021 was a successful event joined by leading video game development studios.

Last year, companies like Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Take-Two Productions and Warner Bros took a part in E3. It was a huge event with multiple video game titles and other updates. Popular games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, Diablo II, Halo Infinite and Microsoft Flight Simulator were announced at the event by their respected developers.