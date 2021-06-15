E3 Day 3 Announcements: Capcom And Microsoft Took The Show With Major Announcements

There have been multiple announcements at E3 2021 and gamers all over the world are excited to get their hands on the titles that were revealed. The international gaming expo E3 entered into day 3 and Capcom revealed the upcoming version of two of their most popular titles. Capcom showcased their games for the first time at E3, as before this they have been releasing their titles on standalone streams. Keep reading to know more about E3 Day 3 announcements and Capcom E3 2021.

E3 Day 3 Announcements

Resident Evil Village and RE: verse

The major highlight of E3 Monday announcements revolved around Capcom and their titles. Capcom revealed the latest news about Resident Evil Village and Moster Hunter Rise, as both will receive post-launch new content in the future. "By popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village" as said by the company in Capcom E3 2021. More information about the same would be revealed later. Other than that, Capcom also revealed RE: Verse, which is a multiplayer version of the popular gaming title resident Evil and will launch next month.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Players also got to learn more about Moster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin which received a new trailer during the E3 day 3 announcements. The video game is about to launch on Nintendo Switch this July. Previously, a brief trailer was also revealed during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Livestream. The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a sequel of Monster Hunter Stories, which was launched in 2017 on Nintendo 3DS. This time around, players do not have to kill the monsters in the game. Instead, they can pet the monsters, ride them to travel around the game, and deploy them in battle with other monsters.

The Great Attorney and Halo Infinite

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was also revealed during E3 Monday announcements and Capcom informed players about new features and storyline of the game. Other than Capcom's features on day 3, Microsoft also revealed a new video about Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode. The multiplayer mode is free-to-play and will be available to download on PC and Xbox. The video also reveals more details about Spartan, vehicles and weapons in the game. For reading all E3 announcements up to day 2, click here.

IMAGE: E3 YOUTUBE