EA Removes Need For Speed Games from Digital Store: Here's List Of NFS Games Being Removed

EA has been one of the most popular game developers that have been behind a number of famous game series to date. The company’s popular racing game franchise, Need For Speed is one such series that has been amongst the core of gaming community. But the makers have now decided to remove some of their most iconic games from the servers. To help the players, here is all the information that is needed to know more about the Need for Speed gaming franchise.

EA removes Need For Speed games

The makers of Need For Speed have now confirmed that they will be removing some of their games from the EA digital store. Because of this, the term EA removes Need For Speed games has been one of the most searched and talked about topics amongst the community lately. They have taken this step mostly as it will act like “shifting gears to focus on the future of Need for Speed,". The company also confirms that there aren't enough players currently for the makers to keep these iconic games going on anymore. These games will be removed from the digital stores today itself thus making them no longer be available for purchase. The game’s online services will function only till August 31 and the players can only enjoy offline features for the game. Here is the list of all the Need For Speed games that are going to be removed from these digital stores.

Need for Speed Carbon

Need for Speed Undercover

Need for Speed Shift

Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed

Need for Speed The Run

The community manager of EA, Max_Joker took to his Reddit account and wrote that "the development teams and operational staff have put a lot of time and passion into the development, creation, release and upkeep of the game over the years, and we love to see you play. But the number of players has come to a point where it's no longer feasible to continue the work behind the scenes required to keep Need for Speed Carbon, Need for Speed Undercover, Need for Speed Shift, Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed and Need for Speed The Run up and running". Seeing such a response from the makers could be justified by the number of players playing these games. Steamcharts has also confirmed that these games certainly have a very limited amount of players still enjoying this game.

IMAGE: NEED FOR SPEED TWITTER