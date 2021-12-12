Edge of Eternity cloud version is releasing on Nintendo Switch in February 2022

A French game developer, Midgar Studio is partnering with game publisher Dear Villagers to announce their Japanese role-playing game called Edge of Eternity. The developers of the game say that it will have a deep and strategic combat system and a cast of different characters. The game also has an open world to be discovered by the players, and a soundtrack from composers of Xenoblade Chronicles and Chrono Trigger.

The official game notes for Edge of Eternity say, "In a world torn asunder, the people of Heryon pursue a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict opposing magic and technology grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion and save the world of Heryon."

Edge Of Eternity - Cloud Version release date

The game will be launching for Nintendo Switch on February 23, 2021, as a cloud version. For those catching up, it has already been launched for PC on June 8, 2021, and is available to purchase via Steam for Rs. 419. The game features turn-based tactical combat gameplay which consists of strategy making for inflicting damage upon the opponent. Players will also be able to craft their own weapons and enrich them with crystals which unlock the unique power-ups and other skills.

Cast members in the game each have their unique set of powers. Players will be able to discover their character's dreams, flaws, hopes, and torments as they experience and make progress in the game. Additionally, Yasunori Mitsuda has composed a soundtrack for the game. Find out more on Edge of Eternity PC version minimum requirements in the section below. Stay tuned for more gaming news.

Edge of Eternity PC version minimum requirements