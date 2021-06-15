Last Updated:

Efuse Warzone Tournament: Here Are Tournament Details, Winners, And Prize Money

Efuse Warzone Tournament has been completed and many players wish to learn more about it. Check out the tournament details, winners, prize money and more here.

Call of Duty games are extremely competitive games; every player is grinding to be better than the others. This competitive spirit has led to the addition of COD games in the world of e-sports. One of the very popular tournaments for COD Warzone has taken place at the moment and is called the Efuse Warzone Tournament. This Call of Duty Warzone tournament is now over and the cash prizes have been distributed. Many players wish to learn more about the Efuse Warzone Tournament.

The Efuse Warzone Tournament is now over and Efuse winner has been announced. This Tournament was held on the 14th of June at 6:00 PM ET. The rules of the Tournament were that the players had to play solos in a quads lobby and double eliminations best of one was held. Many fans also received crypto giveaways in the chat; the Efuse tournament was running the hashtag #HugoCryptoRace for this Warzone Tournament. The players that have won the tournament are eligible for the Efuse prize money. The Efuse prize money was segregated into 4 parts, first place receiving $10k, second place receiving $7k, third place receiving $5k, and fourth place receiving $2k. The Efuse Winner was @TBE_Newbzz who won the first prize. @Almxnd_ came in second, @Destroy_215 came in third and @GDbooya came in fourth.

How to get Specialist Bonus in Warzone?

Having the Specialist Bonus can be the turning point for any player’s game, that’s why many have been wondering how to get Specialist in Warzone. The Specialist Bonus is wrapped up under one of the many side missions that players can try out in the game. The one that players are looking for is the Unfinished Business side mission in Nakatomi Plaza. The Unfinished Business side mission is a scavenger contract where players will have to loot supply boxes. Check out how to complete this mission and get the Specialist Bonus below:

  • First, the players should initiate the side mission from Nakatomi Plaza.
  • Then the players should look for the 3 boxes in the area and open them.
  • Opening all the 3 boxes will provide them with a key card.
  • This key card should be secured and taken to the 31st floor of Nakatomi Plaza.
  • Then the players should use this key card on the computer that is placed outside the vault.
  • Once the players are through they should look for Safety Deposit Box #1 in the Area.
  • After opening Safety Deposit Box #1 the players will find the Specialist Bonus

