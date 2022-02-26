Elden Ring guide: Best characters, weapons, how to level up, server status

Elden Ring is one of the latest online multiplayer games launched in February which is garnering immense attention among the gaming community. It has been developed by FromSoftware Inc. and published by Bandai Namco.

In a nutshell, Elden Ring is a role-playing open-world game where people will play as characters that have to restore the Elden Ring to its original position and become the ultimate Elden Lord. While doing so, players will get to use a lot of weapons. Keep reading to know more about this Elden Ring Guide about characters, weapons and server status.

Elden Ring Best Characters

There are 10 classes of characters that players in the game. All new players have to choose from these classes, that share different levels of nine attributes. However, if a player does not want to put a lot of thought into that, they can select the class called Vagabond which is an all-rounder character class.

On the other hand, if players want to use magic in the game, they can choose the Astrologer class of characters. Other classes in the game include Bandit, Confessor, Hero, Prisoner, Prophet, Samurai, Warrior and Wretch.

Elden Ring Weapons

For the new players, the best weapon to start with will be the Twinblade. It can easily be found in Limgrave, where the players are spawned in the game. Other strong weapons are also present in the game, but given its close proximity to the location where players are spawned, Twinblade is easy to get.

It is located in the southeast corner of the Dragon-Burnt ruins, behind a wall structure that can be accessed with the help of a horse. Behind the wall, there is a secret underground passage that contains a chest in which the weapon is placed. However, there is a catch-- players might have to farm Runes to level up their Dexterity and strength levels. Other weapons include Bandit's Curved Sword which can be drawn from some enemies and requires lesser stats than the Twinblade.

Elden Ring Server Status

Elden Ring has just been launched and a lot of players are trying to get a taste of the new game. However, some of them are facing the "Network status check failed" error. To clarify, there is nothing that players can do about this error as it is caused due to extensive load over the servers of the game.

Elden Ring servers are currently working at the maximum capacity and there is a good chance that players who wish to play the online campaign in the game have to wait. This is similar to what happened with the game Lost Ark, where the players in Europe were not able to enter into the game due to server overload. To check the server status, players can visit the official social media handles of the game. Stay tuned for more gaming news.