Elden Ring Leaks: New Clips Of Gameplay Trailer For Highly Anticipated Game Leaked Online

Elden Ring is a highly anticipated game that is being developed by a collaboration by game development veteran Hidetaka Miyazaki and one of the world's most acclaimed authors, George R.R. Martin. Ever since the announcement of the game in 2019's E3 event, players have been waiting in anticipation for the game's release. However, since then, the game developers haven't given any major updates. Now, a leaked video has surfaced online, which shows a new trailer for the upcoming game. Read on to more about Elden Ring leaks.

Elden Ring Leaks

Also Read: Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu Daughters: Are They Really Her Daughters?

Over the past few months, rumours of the Elden Ring game have been circulating around on social media after someone reported seeing a leaked trailer. While the developers denied news of the game releasing soon, a trailer was leaked recently showing the gameplay of the game. This trailer is in fact a combination of a number of leaked videos put together, out of which, the longest one seems to be about 35 seconds long. While the Elden Ring trailer leak is pretty low quality, it does give a look at the Elden Ring gameplay style.

Also Read: Hitman 3 Death In The Family Case File Guide: How To Obtain The File? Details Inside

This is the first look players have had since the official E3 announcement in 2019. As per Screenrant, the game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has claimed that Elden Ring will be their studio's biggest game yet. He also added that Elden Rings is going to have expansive and immersive open-world gameplay, where players can explore the large map for days. This is unusual because all their other games have been very tightly built campaign games with no scope for a multiplayer.

Also Read: How To Get Probopass In Pokemon Go? How To Get Magnetic Lure Module?

Elden Ring Release Date

A gaming industry insider, Jason Schreier tweeted on February 27 that he has seen evidence of the Elden Ring circulating around and giving hints that news about the upcoming game would be released soon. He also confirmed on his Twitter that the leaked clip is part of the new game trailer that is going to be released soon. The leaked Elden Ring trailer gives players the first look at the Elden Ring open-world gameplay.

The game has been called highly ambitious and looks like it will following in The Witcher's 3 footsteps if it manages to achieve all the promises it has set out for the fans. As for the release date for the game, there have been no official announcements yet, but if Jason Schreier's tweets are to be believed an official announcement for the release date and the new trailer is pretty close. Stay tuned for more news on Elden Rings and gaming.

Also Read: Resident Evil Village Characters List: Vampires, Werewolf, Zombies & More