Elden Ring Release Date: The Highly Anticipated Game To Be Out In January 2022

Elden Ring is an upcoming action role-playing gaming franchise that has been developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game was initially shown to the gamers during the E3 2019 event. The makers of the game have now made some final changes to it and are all set for a release. They have now revealed some information about Elden Ring release date and gameplay that give an insight into what to expect from this release. To help out the readers, here is some more information about the new Elden Ring gameplay and release date.

Elden Ring Release Date

Rise, Tarnished.#ELDENRING comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/V2PWllffDp — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 10, 2021

The makers of the game have set the Elden Ring release date for January 21, 2022. Because of the latest E3 2021 event, the makers have set the release date and also released a new gameplay trailer for the same. The trailer narration confirms that Tarnished is a new name that is going to be given to the player's character and this news has been confirmed by the official Elden Ring lore. The trailer also throws light on a war that is going to be held between demigods who are waiting to claim their Elden Ring. It also shows that the game is set in a war called The Shattering and The Tarnished are basically required to wield the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord. Gamers who are familiar with FromSoftware games might be able to spot some similarities in the new giant bosses and blue phantoms of Elden right to the games that have already been released.

Elden Ring is one of the most awaited collaborations between Dark Souls developer FromSoftware and Game of Thrones writer, George R.R. Martin. Hidetaka Miyazaki is the game’s director and the people working under the development team at FromSoftware are the ones who are going to be writing Elden Ring's narrative. They have also decided to outsource the world, lore and mythos content to Martin and thus bring him in for this project. Because of this collaboration, the game has been on the top of the must-play list of gamers. Here is the new Elden Ring trailer that has just been released.

IMAGE: ELDEN RING TWITTER