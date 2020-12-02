Empire Of Sin Bosses: Here Are All The Bosses From The New Romero Games Release

Empire of Sin is one of the most talked-about games amongst the gaming community. It has been developed by Romero Games and published by Paradox Interactive. This strategy game was released on December 1 and thus it happens to be a trending topic currently. A number of players are asking some specific questions related to the game. So we have decided to pick these questions and answer them. Read more to know about Empire of Sin.

Empire of Sin Bosses

A number of players have been talking about the Empire of Sin bosses. This is because the makers have managed to create much anticipation around the Empire of Sin release. All the Empire of Sin characters can be found at the number of fandom pages created by the players themselves.

Currently, there are a total of 11 bosses in Empire of Sin. All the players need to choose a specific character to play the game. Each character has their own perks and disadvantages in the game. To help you guys out, we have listed all these Empire of Sin characters down below. Read more to know about Empire of Sin release date and review.

List of Bosses in Empire of Sin

Frank Ragen

Sai Wing Mock

Angelo Genna

Maggie Dyer

Alphonse Capone

Elvira Duarte

Stephanie St Clair

Dean O’Banion

Daniel Mckee Jackson

Mabel Ryley

Joseph Saltis

All the data has been taken from Empire of Sin Official website.

Empire of Sun review and release date

Empire of Sin is a strategic video game that is available for platforms like Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In the game, the player is required to take the role of one of the mob bosses inspired by real-life figures in Chicago during the Prohibition era.

The game is being developed by wife-and-husband team Brenda and John Romero of Romero Games who are also popular for their Wizard game series. The game was first introduced to the audience as a part of Nintendo's Direct presentation at E3 2019. Their concept is of taking real bosses from real-time and introduce them to their game. Since then, it has been under continuous development till the makers could release a final product for the gamers. It has managed to get a reputable rating from other publishers. So we have listed some popular Empire of Sin reviews and ratings by popular publications.

IGN: 8/10

PC Gamer: 49%

VentureBeat: 4/5

Metacritic: 69%

