Empire Of Sin: Here's A List Of All The Characters From The Latest Romero Games Release

Empire of Sin is one of the most talked-about games amongst the gaming community. It has been developed by Romero Games and published by Paradox Interactive. This strategy game was released on December 1 and thus it happens to be a trending topic currently. A number of players are asking some specific questions related to the game. So we have decided to pick these questions and answer them. Read more to know about Empire of Sin.

Empire of Sin Characters

A number of players have been talking about the Empire of Sin characters. This is because the makers have managed to create much anticipation around the Empire of Sin release. All the Empire of Sin characters can be found at the number of fandom pages created by the players themselves.

Currently, there are a total of 11 characters in Empire of Sin. These characters are also called bosses in the game. Each character has their own perks and disadvantages in the game. To help you guys out, we have listed all these Empire of Sin characters down below. Read more to know about Empire of Sin.

List of Characters in Empire of Sin

Frank Ragen

Sai Wing Mock

Angelo Genna

Maggie Dyer

Alphonse Capone

Elvira Duarte

Stephanie St Clair

Dean O’Banion

Daniel Mckee Jackson

Mabel Ryley

Joseph Saltis

More about Empire of Sin

It’s time to bust out the giggle juice, boss: Empire of Sin is out now! It’s up to you to hustle, charm, and intimidate your way to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there. Chicago is ripe for the picking.



Get the game here: https://t.co/JRlCsfXT2K pic.twitter.com/ZzzU2sgFGb — Empire of Sin (@EmpireOfSinGame) December 1, 2020

Empire of Sin is a strategic video game that is available for platforms like Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In the game, the player is required to take the role of one of the mob bosses inspired by real-life figures in Chicago during the Prohibition era. The game is being developed by wife-and-husband team Brenda and John Romero of Romero Games who are also popular for their Wizard game series.

The game was first introduced to the audience as a part of the Nintendo's Direct presentation at E3 2019. Their concept of taking real bosses from reality and introduce them to their game. Since then, it has been under continuous development till the makers could release a final product for the gamers. It has managed to get a reputable rating from other publishers. So we have listed some popular Empire of Sin reviews and ratings by popular publications.

IGN: 8/10

PC Gamer: 49%

VentureBeat: 4/5

Metacritic: 69%

All the data has been taken from Empire of Sin Official website.

