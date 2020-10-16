Epic Games Store Free To Play Games For October: All Free Games Given By Store

Epic Games is one of the most popular game stores that has been used by millions of users all over the globe. The store’s popularity started rising after Epic Games makers decided to give free games to its users. They release a new game every week for their members to play for no additional cost. All the players need to do is get an Epic Store account and get their subscription. This week, the makers have released an exciting game that is getting a lot of attention. Fans want to know about all the free games Epic game has provided. So we have listed down all the game given by Epic Games for free.

All Free Games by Epic Store

FREE THIS WEEK: 🌩️ + 🐠



Add some variety to your game collection! Pick up ABZÛ and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, free on the Epic Games Store until October 15. https://t.co/mqSSRoz26l pic.twitter.com/uIChOR1gpT — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 8, 2020

Rising Storm 2 Vietnam: October 8 - October 15, 2020

Abzu: October 8 - October 15, 2020

Pikuniku: October 1 - October 8, 2020

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition September 24 - October 1, 2020

Watch Dogs 2: September 17 - September 24, 2020

Stick It To The Man!: September 17 - September 24, 2020

Football Manager 2020: September 17 - September 24, 2020

Railway Empire: September 10 - September 17, 2020

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine: September 10 - September 17, 2020

Into The Breach: September 3 - September 10, 2020

Shadowrun Collection: August 27 - September 3, 2020

Hitman August 27 - September 3, 2020

God's Trigger: August 20 - August 27, 2020

Enter The Gungeon: August 20 - August 27, 2020

Remnant: From the Ashes: August 13 - August 20, 2020

The Alto Collection: August 13 - August 20, 2020

A Total War Saga: Troy: August 13, 2020

Wilmot's Warehouse: August 6 - August 13, 2020

3 Out of 10 Episode 1: August 6 - August 13, 2020

20XX: July 30 - August 6, 2020

Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP: July 30 - August 6, 2020

Barony: July 30 - August 6, 2020

Next Up Hero: July 23 - July 30, 2020

Tacoma: July 23 - July 30, 20220

Torchlight II: July 16 - July 23, 2020

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition: July 9 - July 16, 2020

Killing Floor 2: July 9 - July 16, 2020

The Escapists 2: July 9 - July 16, 2020

Hue: July 2 - July 9, 2020

Stranger Things 3: The Game: June 25 - July 2, 2020

AER: Memories of Old: June 25 - July 2, 2020

Pathway: June 18 - June 25, 2020

Ark: Survival Evolved: June 11 - June 18, 2020

Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection: June 11 - June 18, 2020

Overcooked 2: June 4 - June 11, 2020

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: May 28 - June 4, 2020

Civilization 6: May 21 - May 28, 2020

Grand Theft Auto 5: May 14 - May 21, 2020

Death Coming: May 7 - May 14, 2020

Crashlands: April 30 - May 7, 2020

Amnesia: The Dark Descent: April 30 - May 7, 2020

For The King: April 23 - April 30, 2020

Wheels of Aurelia: April 16 - April 23, 2020

Just Cause 4: April 16 - April 23, 2020

Close to the Sun: April 9 - April 16, 2020

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments: April 9 - April 16, 2020

Drawful 2: April 2 - April 9, 2020

Gone Home: April 2 - April 9, 2020

Hob: April 2 - April 9, 2020

Totally Reliable Delivery Service: April 1 - April 8, 2020

World War z: March 26 - April 2, 2020

Torment x Punisher: March 26 - April 2, 2020

Figment: March 26 - April 2, 2020

The Stanley Parable: March 19 - March 26, 2020

Watch Dogs: March 19 - March 26, 2020

Mutazione: March 12 - March 19, 2020

A Short Hike: March 12 - March 19, 2020

Anodyne 2: March 12 - March 19, 2020

GoNNER: March 5 - March 12, 2020

Offworld Trading Company: March 5 - March 12, 2020

Inner Space: February 27 - March 5, 2020

Faeria: February 20 - February 27, 2020

Assassin's Creed Syndicate: February 20 - February 27, 2020

Aztez: February 13 - February 20, 2020

Kingdom Come: Deliverance February 13 - February 20, 2020

Carcassonne: February 5 - February 13, 2020

Ticket To Ride: February 6 - February 13, 2020

Farming Simulator 19: January 30 - February 6, 2020

The Bridge: January 23 - 30, 2020

Horace : January 16 - 23, 2020

Sundered: Eldritch Edition: January 9 - 16, 2020

Darksiders Warmastered Edition: January 1- 9, 2020

Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition: January 1 - 9, 2020

Steep: January 1 - 9, 2020

