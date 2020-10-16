Epic Games Store Free To Play Games For October: All Free Games Given By Store

Epic Games is one of the most popular game stores that has been used by millions of users all over the globe. The store’s popularity started rising after Epic Games makers decided to give free games to its users. They release a new game every week for their members to play for no additional cost. All the players need to do is get an Epic Store account and get their subscription. This week, the makers have released an exciting game that is getting a lot of attention. Fans want to know about all the free games Epic game has provided. So we have listed down all the game given by Epic Games for free.
All Free Games by Epic Store
- Rising Storm 2 Vietnam: October 8 - October 15, 2020
- Abzu: October 8 - October 15, 2020
- Pikuniku: October 1 - October 8, 2020
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition September 24 - October 1, 2020
- Watch Dogs 2: September 17 - September 24, 2020
- Stick It To The Man!: September 17 - September 24, 2020
- Football Manager 2020: September 17 - September 24, 2020
- Railway Empire: September 10 - September 17, 2020
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine: September 10 - September 17, 2020
- Into The Breach: September 3 - September 10, 2020
- Shadowrun Collection: August 27 - September 3, 2020
- Hitman August 27 - September 3, 2020
- God's Trigger: August 20 - August 27, 2020
- Enter The Gungeon: August 20 - August 27, 2020
- Remnant: From the Ashes: August 13 - August 20, 2020
- The Alto Collection: August 13 - August 20, 2020
- A Total War Saga: Troy: August 13, 2020
- Wilmot's Warehouse: August 6 - August 13, 2020
- 3 Out of 10 Episode 1: August 6 - August 13, 2020
- 20XX: July 30 - August 6, 2020
- Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP: July 30 - August 6, 2020
- Barony: July 30 - August 6, 2020
- Next Up Hero: July 23 - July 30, 2020
- Tacoma: July 23 - July 30, 20220
- Torchlight II: July 16 - July 23, 2020
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition: July 9 - July 16, 2020
- Killing Floor 2: July 9 - July 16, 2020
- The Escapists 2: July 9 - July 16, 2020
- Hue: July 2 - July 9, 2020
- Stranger Things 3: The Game: June 25 - July 2, 2020
- AER: Memories of Old: June 25 - July 2, 2020
- Pathway: June 18 - June 25, 2020
- Ark: Survival Evolved: June 11 - June 18, 2020
- Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection: June 11 - June 18, 2020
- Overcooked 2: June 4 - June 11, 2020
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: May 28 - June 4, 2020
- Civilization 6: May 21 - May 28, 2020
- Grand Theft Auto 5: May 14 - May 21, 2020
- Death Coming: May 7 - May 14, 2020
- Crashlands: April 30 - May 7, 2020
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent: April 30 - May 7, 2020
- For The King: April 23 - April 30, 2020
- Wheels of Aurelia: April 16 - April 23, 2020
- Just Cause 4: April 16 - April 23, 2020
- Close to the Sun: April 9 - April 16, 2020
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments: April 9 - April 16, 2020
- Drawful 2: April 2 - April 9, 2020
- Gone Home: April 2 - April 9, 2020
- Hob: April 2 - April 9, 2020
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service: April 1 - April 8, 2020
- World War z: March 26 - April 2, 2020
- Torment x Punisher: March 26 - April 2, 2020
- Figment: March 26 - April 2, 2020
- The Stanley Parable: March 19 - March 26, 2020
- Watch Dogs: March 19 - March 26, 2020
- Mutazione: March 12 - March 19, 2020
- A Short Hike: March 12 - March 19, 2020
- Anodyne 2: March 12 - March 19, 2020
- GoNNER: March 5 - March 12, 2020
- Offworld Trading Company: March 5 - March 12, 2020
- Inner Space: February 27 - March 5, 2020
- Faeria: February 20 - February 27, 2020
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: February 20 - February 27, 2020
- Aztez: February 13 - February 20, 2020
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance February 13 - February 20, 2020
- Carcassonne: February 5 - February 13, 2020
- Ticket To Ride: February 6 - February 13, 2020
- Farming Simulator 19: January 30 - February 6, 2020
- The Bridge: January 23 - 30, 2020
- Horace : January 16 - 23, 2020
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition: January 9 - 16, 2020
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition: January 1- 9, 2020
- Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition: January 1 - 9, 2020
- Steep: January 1 - 9, 2020
