Epic Games NBA2k21 Is The Latest Title Available For Free: What Is Next Mystery Game?

For the year 2021, the Epic Games Store's Epic Mega Sale is back, with a slew of free games. NBA 2K21 is the first game to be included in the deal. Epic Games will continue to release new free games every week until June 17, and the sale will last until then. Continue reading the article to know more about the Epic free games.

Epic Games Store Gives NBA 2k21 Free

For the year 2021, the Epic Games Store's Epic Mega Sale is back, with a collection of free games. NBA 2K21 is the first game to be included in the deal. Epic Games will continue to release new free games every week until June 17, and the sale will last until then. The sale's free game will be NBA 2K21 until May 27 at 11 a.m. EDT, and this is when Epic's "Vault" will announce a new free title. Every Thursday until the Mega Sale ends, the free game deals will rotate. Aside from that, players can receive a $10 off coupon on every complete game purchase of $14.99 or more.

The Lion's Song, a story adventure game about a cast of Austrian artists and scientists grappling with imagination and motivation, was replaced by NBA 2K21. In a separate announcement, publisher 2K confirmed that PC players will now enjoy cross-platform play for NBA 2K21 on the Epic and Steam platforms. Next on May 27th, NBA 2k21 will be replaced by another mystery game.

Along with the announcement that the game would be available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time, the game's 9th patch for consoles was also announced. The patch will include new WNBA uniforms and arena upgrades, as well as a summer theme for the 2K Beach.

Since the marketplace's launch, Epic Games has been giving away free games on a weekly basis, including 103 games in 2020 and 38 games in the store's first nine months. The identities of titles featured in the marketplace's weekly free games promotion are normally announced a week before they go live, but Epic has kept the new one a secret until now.

IMAGE: Epic Games